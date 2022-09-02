Gisele Bündchen leaves US mansion and travels to Costa Rica after heated arguments with Tom Brady, says website – Monet

+



Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen and her husband, NFL star Tom Brady, have had heated arguments since the 45-year-old reversed his decision to retire.

The famous even left the couple’s mansion in Florida, USA, and went to Costa Rica after the beef, while the athlete stayed in the country for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training. Recently, when justifying consecutive absences from training with his team, Tom Brady vented, said it was a personal matter and added that there’s “a lot of shit going on”.

Several sources detailed the alleged fights to Page Six this Thursday (1). “Tom and Gisele are fighting right now,” an insider told the site. According to the person, this type of argument has happened before, but the two always resolved themselves later.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Another informant from the US website says that the fights are related to the fact that the athlete has given up on retiring. “There were problems in the marriage because of her decision not to retire. Gisele has always been the one who stays with the kids. They agreed that he would retire to focus on his family, so he changed his mind.”

“They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a bit hot headed – she has that Brazilian heat!”, points out a third source of the publication.

Married since 2009, Tom Brady, 45, and Gisele, 42, share two children: Benjamin (14 years old) and Vivian (9 years old). Furthermore, the star is the father of Jack (15 years old), from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady (Photo: Instagram)

Also in August, Tom Brady missed 11 days of training for his NFL team and explained: “It’s all personal. Everyone has different situations they are dealing with. We all have really unique challenges in our lives. I’m 45, man. There’s a lot of shit going on.”

Tom Brady in action for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Los Angeles Rams in what had been billed as the last game of his career, on January 23, 2022 – until he announced his return to the fields on March 13, 2022 (Photo : Getty Images)

It was still in March, after 40 days of retirement, that the star announced that he would return to the sport of which he is one of the greatest idols in history. “In the last two months I realized that my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he wrote at the time.

