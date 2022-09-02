Gospel singers who met Dilma embrace Bolsonaro. By Hermes Fernandes, pastor

Originally posted on the author’s Facebook

Two days after the debate in which Bolsonaro was accused of misogyny when attacking journalist Vera Magalhães, about 60 evangelical women, including singers, pastors and pastors’ wives, met with President Jair Bolsonaro at Palácio da Alvorada.

The meeting was organized by First Lady Michelle, who is active in the re-election campaign in an attempt to win the female vote for her husband. Some of these singers who now support the current president, referring to the PT as a party of darkness, also met with then-president Dilma Rousseff during her administration.

The apostle Valnice Milhomes, known for having already prophesied and wrong the date of Jesus’ return, said at the meeting that God had already spoken to her that darkness would not rule the country again.

The singer Cassiane, referring to the current government, cited a biblical passage that says that when the just rule, the people rejoice, but when the unjust rule, the people groan.

I wonder if she and her colleagues would not have heard the groans of the more than 680,000 fatalities from COVID-19. By the way, as these same singers who showed so much affection to Dilma, can now support the man who wished her to die of a heart attack or cancer.

I wonder if the singer Eyshila, who has a gay son, is not embarrassed to support a candidacy of someone who has assumed to be homophobic. Do the dear singers and pastors not realize that they are being used to win the vote of the part of society that has the greatest rejection of the current government?

I pray to God they wake up in time. May voices that worship the Lord never be used to praise those who praise the memory of torturers like Ustra who placed rats and shocked women’s genitals.

