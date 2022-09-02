Government punishes Globo for transforming Meeting into Alert City

In the past, the mornings of open stations were dedicated to children. But today, children under 12 must stay away from the small screen. The morning Meeting with Patrícia Poeta has been abusing police agendas in recent days and, therefore, is threatened with reclassification, earning this classification seal.

According to the website Notícias da TV, the Federal Government reclassified the Meeting as it considered that the attraction deals with “sensitive topics”. However, Globo appealed the decision on the grounds that the decision was exaggerated.

Thus, the DPJUS (Department for the Promotion of Justice Policies), an agency linked to the Ministry of Justice, will monitor the program for 30 days to review the decision. If excesses are not found, the morning will have the 10-year seal again.

City Alert branch

Since being presented by Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares, the Encontro has been looking for a new direction. With the initial low ratings and the bad repercussion, the attraction began to bet on police stories to draw the public’s attention.

An example was the death of jiu-jitsu champion Leandro Lo, who gained a large space in Patrícia Poeta’s program. In several editions, the Meeting reflected the death, explored the news on the subject and even received family members to mourn what had happened.

In the same week, the attraction gave ample space to the police news and the audience reacted. Even though the repercussion is still terrible, and Patrícia Poeta is still quite rejected by the public on social networks, the Meeting has no audience problems.

Can the meeting change time?

When the indicative classification criteria were developed by the Federal Government, the seals relating to age indications were linked to time slots. Thus, no program with the seal 12 years could be aired before 8 pm. Programs with the 14-year-old seal could only be aired at 9 pm, while programs recommended for people over 16 should be shown only after 10 pm. Finally, programs not recommended for children under 18 could only air at 11 pm.

But, as of 2016, this obligation to obey the slots was overturned. Broadcasters still need to display rating stamps throughout their schedule, but they are no longer tied to schedules.

Thus, if the Meeting with Patrícia Poeta is not recommended for children under 12, the attraction will not need to change its schedule. However, Globo intends to keep the Meeting as suitable for people over 10 years old.