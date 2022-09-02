Grêmio announces changes in the Club’s Football Department

new command

Renato Portaluppi returns to the technical command of the main team for the fourth time

01 SEP 2022 19:40 | Updated on 01 SEP 2022 19:40

Grêmio communicates to its fans, changes in the Football Department. Roger Machado leaves the technical command of the team, along with his coaching staff. The Club also announces that Denis Abrahão and Sérgio Vasques no longer exercise their respective roles of vice president and football director of the portfolio.

Grêmio thanks the work provided by Roger, his assistants, Denis and Sérgio during the period in which they were ahead of the Club’s football, wishing them luck in their next challenges.

For the position of coach, Grêmio announces the hiring of Renato Portaluppi. The coach arrives in Porto Alegre, along with his assistant coach Alexandre Mendes, in the next few days, and will lead the team in the game against Vasco, on September 11th.

Renato arrives for his fourth time in the technical command of Grêmio. During the four years and seven months that he was ahead of the Tricolor’s main team, he won the titles of the Copa do Brasil in 2016, Libertadores da América in 2017, Recopa Sul-Americana in 2018 and the titles of the Gaucho Championship in 2018, 19 and 20 and the Recopa Gaúcha in 2019.

President Romildo Bolzan will speak at a press conference, this Friday, at 11 am, in the Arena Auditorium, about the changes in the Football Department.