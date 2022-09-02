Grêmio announces revolution in football, fires Roger Machado and hires Renato Gaúcho

Tricolor gaucho is in a bad phase, without winning in the last four games of Série B

O Guild announced a real revolution in its football department this Thursday.

The club announced the departure of the vice president Dennis Abrahão and coach Roger Machadobringing back Renato Gaucho to lead the team.

Who also left Grêmio was the director of football, Sérgio Vasques.

The team from Rio Grande do Sul is going through a bad phase in Serie B and their return to the elite is threatened, being just three points above Londrina, fifth place, with 27 matches played.

Renato Gaúcho will start his fourth time as coach of Grêmio. In the third, he further put his name in the club’s history.

Interestingly, his third spell began shortly after Roger Machado was sacked as club coach in 2016. Renato remained until 2021, earning a Brazil’s Cup is CONMEBOL Libertadoresin addition to three Gauchão cups.

He was fired in 2021, after Grêmio’s elimination in the pre-Libertadores. After his departure, the team went into a meltdown and ended up in Serie B.

See the statement from the guild below:

Grêmio communicates to its fans, changes in the Football Department. Roger Machado leaves the technical command of the team, along with his coaching staff. The Club also announces that Denis Abrahão and Sérgio Vasques no longer exercise their respective roles of vice president and football director of the portfolio.

Grêmio thanks the work provided by Roger, his assistants, Denis and Sérgio during the period in which they were ahead of the Club’s football, wishing them luck in their next challenges.

For the position of coach, Grêmio announces the hiring of Renato Portaluppi. The coach arrives in Porto Alegre, along with his assistant coach Alexandre Mendes, in the next few days, and will lead the team in the game against Vasco, on September 11th.

Renato arrives for his fourth time in the technical command of Grêmio. During the four years and seven months that he was ahead of the Tricolor’s main team, he won the titles of the Copa do Brasil in 2016, Libertadores da América in 2017, Recopa Sul-Americana in 2018 and the titles of the Gaucho Championship in 2018, 19 and 20 and the Recopa Gaúcha in 2019.

President Romildo Bolzan will speak at a press conference, this Friday, at 11 am, in the Arena Auditorium, about the changes in the Football Department.