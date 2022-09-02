Grêmio fires Roger Machado and announces the return of Renato Portaluppi | Guild

Grêmio surprised and announced the resignation of Roger Machado and the return of Renato Portaluppi on Thursday night. Football vice president Dénis Abrahão and football director Sérgio Vasquez also leave the club.

The gaucho club announced this Thursday the resignation of the 47-year-old coach after a string of bad results in Serie B. In the last four rounds there were three defeats and a draw.

Roger was announced on February 14. In the 199 days in charge of the club in this stint, he led the team in 37 games. There were 17 victories, 12 draws and eight defeats, with a 56.7% success rate. He was champion of Gauchão and Recopa Gaúcha.

Renato Portaluppi returns to the technical command of the team 504 days after being fired, on April 14, 2021. The Grêmio idol will make his fourth spell at Grêmio. The coach also returns with his assistant Alexandre Mendes and debuts in the game against Vasco, on September 11, for the 29th round of Série B of the Brasileirão.

Renato brings in his luggage titles such as the Copa do Brasil in 2016, Libertadores da América in 2017, Recopa Sudamericana in 2018, three Campeonato Gaúcho titles in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and the Recopa Gaúcha in 2019.

Check out the note released by the Grêmio

President Romildo Bolzan will speak at a press conference, this Friday, at 11 am, in the Arena Auditorium, about the changes in the Football Department.