Grêmio will have five absences against Vila Nova for the Brasileirão Serie B

Credit: Playback/Grêmio

The Brasileirão Série B is still on fire! And this Friday (2), Grêmio welcomes Vila Nova at Arena do Grêmio, in a game valid for the 28th round of the competition. Departure is scheduled for 21:30.

And for today’s match, interim coach César Lopes has five confirmed absences due to injury. Are they: Kannemann, Jhonata Robert, Ferreira, Nicolas and Janderson.

Check out the list of related by coach Roger Machado for the 28th round of the @BrasileiraoBagainst Vila Nova.

🇪🇪 #GRExVIL #Brasileirão2022 #NothingDeletesOurHistory pic.twitter.com/QdtiYhdHRV — Gremio FBPA (@Gremio) September 1, 2022

“Our challenge starts tomorrow against Vila Nova. We need this victory. I’m calling the crowd to attend the Arena. Encourage our players a lot. I will play the game from here in Rio de Janeiro. Monday I’ll be there with you”, said Renato Gaúcho, coach announced this Thursday (1), to replace Roger Machado.

Possible Gremio lineup

A probable lineup of ‘Immortal’ today has: Brenno; Rodrigo Ferreira (Edilson), Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Villasanti, Bitello and Lucas Leiva (Campaz); Biel, Guilherme and Diego Souza.

And the opponent?

A likely lineup for Vila Nova has: Tony; Alex Silva, Rafael Donato, Alisson Cassiano and Willian Formiga; Jean Martim, Sousa and Arthur Rezende (Matheuzinho); Kaio Nunes, Daniel Amorim and Dentinho

DATASHEET

Gremio vs Vila Nova

Competition: Brasileirão Serie B – 28th round

Place: Arena do Gremio

Date: Friday(2) at 21:30

Broadcast: Premiere and SporTV

The Tricolor gaucho starts the match in 4th position of the Brasileirão Série B, with 44 points so far. Vila Nova, in turn, has 28 points, and is 17th in the competition.

Everything about the game between Grêmio and Vila Nova, and about the games of the 28th round of Série B, you can check it here at fans.com