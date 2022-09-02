Gretchen’s cat granddaughter poses with sexy lingerie and causes a charm

granddaughter of Gretchenthe dancer Anna Beatryz MirandaMore known as Bia Miranda, returned to cause on social networks with their beautiful photos. Through Instagram, the 18-year-old shared a spontaneous click in which appears making charm, wearing shorts and lingerie.

In the record, Bia posed all smiling, wasted beauty and highlighted her healed belly. As the dancer was wearing a lacy and transparent top, it was possible to notice the red bra she wore underneath.

In the caption of the publication, she took the opportunity to interact with her followers and made an order. “Comment only red emojis”wrote Gretchen’s granddaughter.

In a few hours, the young woman’s post was successful and won thousands of likes. There, fans and admirers of Bia Miranda were also present in the comments, leaving the most affectionate compliments for her.

“Blessed be the oil from which they extracted the diesel, which fueled the truck, which took the concrete to build the hospital where this woman was born”, said a boy. “So beautiful. Perfect I would say”praised another. “Cute”highlighted a fan. “Bea is wonderful. Very beautiful”said another netizen.

Other bold photos of Gretchen’s granddaughter

Bia Miranda’s name was in evidence in the media after it came to light that she had hooked up with former soccer player Adriano Imperador. The news caused controversy and even in the family. At the time, a fight broke out between the young woman and her mother, Jenny Miranda, daughter of Gretchen.

Despite the repercussion, the dancer ended up gaining many fans. In your Instagram, for example, it already has more than 93 thousand followers. Over there, the young woman is always sharing Gorgeous photos and winning warm compliments.

At the beginning of August, Bia posted a click in a bikini and drew attention with her huge butt. Provocative, she gave a sexy tug on her panties and caused an uproar among the netizens on duty. “Work of art”she said in the caption.

Another daring photo of Gretchen’s granddaughter that made waves on social media was published in February 2022. Enjoying the summer, the dancer posed on the beach in a pink bikini.

From behind, she showed that someone put a sand-stained hand on your butt. The little mark left the record even more sensual. “Beautiful beach in”said Bia Miranda, provoking her admirers.

