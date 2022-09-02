Gustavo Corasini, actor of “Pantanal”, presents improvement in clinical condition and family members send a message: “It was nine days”

Recently, Gustavo Corasini (12), child actor of the soap opera “wetland“, he was admitted to a hospital after being run over. At the time, according to information from the “G1” portal, the driver responsible for the accident, which caused the death of Eduardo Delfino, 13, ended up getting confused with the pedals of the automatic car, having accelerated when it should have braked.

After nine days in a hospital in São Paulo, the actor had an improvement in his health and was discharged. The decision was made by the doctors after some surgeries and rest. The news was confirmed by the artist’s family, through his official profile, this morning, Thursday (1).

“Gustavo spent the day well, he still has pain, but it is controlled with medication. He has already been discharged from the clinic by the pediatrician, we are just awaiting the release of the orthopedic surgeon. Anxious to go home. We hope to bring good news tomorrow”says the statement.

In addition, family members thanked the support and prayers for the boy’s improvement: “There were nine difficult days of pain, suffering, fear, but also a lot of gratitude. Gratitude for the miracle we received, for the rebirth of my boy”. Then came the confirmation that Gustavo would be going home with his family.