Gustavo Corasini should be discharged this Thursday

Actor Gustavo Corasini, who played Tadeu in the first phase of “Pantanal”, was discharged from the clinic and should go home this afternoon. To break the news, a statement was released on the social networks of the 12-year-old child actor, who was run over last week.

“Gustavo spent the day well, he still has pain, but controlled with medication. He has already been discharged from the clinic by the pediatrician, we are just pending the release of the orthopedic surgeon. Anxious to go home,” the note read.

The accident

Gustavo was with friends on the street where he lives, putting up decorations for the World Cup, when he and his best friend, Eduardo, were run over. Eduardo did not survive his injuries. The child actor, in turn, needed two surgeries after suffering fractures in his arm, leg and pelvis. “Gustavo will undergo another reconstructive surgery on the wrist that had the exposed fracture. On the day of the surgery, as it was an emergency, they did what was possible at that moment and the Dr. said that maybe he would need to redo it. They chose to do it now. , not to suffer again later”, explained the actor’s mother.

Gustavo’s mother, Fernanda Corasini, organized a crowdfunding to help Eduardo’s family. “I considered him like a brother. I liked him a lot. He was a great friend, a great son who was always helping his mother. He will be missed, but I know he is in a better place”, declared the actor, in an interview with “Fantástico”. ” this last Sunday.

Gustavo gained prominence as Tadeu in “Pantanal”, but has already acted in the series “Carcereiros” (TV Globo), “3%” and “O Eslhado” (both on Netflix), and in the soap opera “Genesis” (Record TV).