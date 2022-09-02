hamburgueria wins theme park with 1,000 m²

In addition to marking the return to school at Hogwarts, the 1st of September is also noted in the agendas of São Paulo witchcraft. Opened as the first themed restaurant in Brazil in July 2018, ‘Vassoura Quebrada’ opens its second unit today, in São Paulo, but with an addition: it looks like a theme park.

Although not an official JK Rowling wizard themed attraction, the inspirations are all there and are the big draw for fans of the character.

If the first house in Perdizes, in the west zone of São Paulo, was just the first hamburger shop in the country, this time the space went further.

The new 1,000 m² unit at Shopping Parque da Cidade, in the south of the city, will house an indoor theme park with machines and toys.

The ‘Mundo Bruxo do Vassoura Quebrada’, as the new unit was named, will also have a cafe, shop, party rooms and of course? Burger.

In addition to the store and food options, there are several activations for fans of the witch world Image: Disclosure

Carousel, grotto and climbing

Parque Vassoura Quebrada is an indoor area of ​​700 m² with toys such as air hockey tables, carousel and the Gruta do Dragão toy, a circuit with obstacles such as climbing, a slide and a ball pit.

This is where wizarding customers will use their Broomstick Passport, a booklet of wizarding stories that can be stamped at the restaurant and cafe.

The park will also house the ‘Espresso da Cidadela’, an area set like the front of a train and drinks such as coffee and the non-alcoholic ‘Foamy Beer’.

The park has several attractions, including a carousel. Image: Disclosure

To eat: hamburger

Created as a “magic castle”, the main hall will have a menu with hamburgers made from 100g to 180g of beef (from R$27).

Among the options are Annulos (cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce and breaded onion ring), Pullum (dish cheese, fresh tomato and green mayonnaise) and Gargulia, made with pumpkin bread, gouda cheese and breaded bacon strips.

The novelty is the children’s combo ‘Apprentice of Magic’, with hamburger, fries and themed toast.

‘Bassoura Quebrada’, a themed burger joint that has just opened at Shopping Parque da Cidade, in São Paulo Image: Disclosure

To drink: potions

For wizards of extreme skill, the drinks menu is divided into Potions, served in alcoholic or non-alcoholic versions, and Elixirs of Virtues.

The former are prepared in glasses of different shapes, such as the Euphoria (R$18), with coffee liqueur, mint syrup and cream, and the Metamorfo (R$31), a test tube with rum, clove lemon and sparkling water.

Elixirs (R$14) are non-alcoholic drinks that combine sparkling water and watermelon, green apple, lemon or orange syrups.

The parvos, as the house usually calls the “non-witches”, also have traditional options, such as soft drinks, iced mate tea and beer, such as honey and pumpkin (yes, a Pumpkin Ale with spices).

‘Metamorfo’ drink, made with rum, clove lime syrup and sparkling water Image: Disclosure

How about toasting with a colorful elixir with friends? Image: Disclosure

parties and shopping

After requests from the customers of the first unit, ‘Vassoura Quebrada’ was also opened with a place for parties.

Separated from the main hall, two spaces can be reserved for events, where guests will have a menu according to the contracted package and unlimited cards for use in the park’s toy machines during the three hours of the party.

According to a spokesperson for the space informed to Nossa, the service will be a buffet type and will have several options of snacks and hamburgers, in addition to cake, themed decoration and entertainment.

Vassoura Quebrada theme park in São Paulo Image: Disclosure

The Trecos & Bibokas sells various products inspired by the world of witchcraft, such as t-shirts, squeezes and buttonsas well as licensed Harry Potter products such as a wand, hustle pillows, mugs and travel cups.

Mundo Wizard do Vassoura Quebrada – Shopping Parque da Cidade

Address: Avenida das Nações Unidas, 14401 – Chácara Santo Antônio

Opening hours: every day from 12:00 to 22:00

More information: www.vassouraquebrada.com.br