Have high blood pressure? Check out 4 rights guaranteed by LEI for people who have hypertension

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that nearly 1.3 billion people have high blood pressure problems. Only in Brazil, the Ministry of Health already reported that the number reaches 30 million in the current population. Of these, only 10% of individuals adequately treat the disease, which is one of the main causes of death in the country.

Because of this, there are rights that a person diagnosed with hypertension does not even know about. So read our article below and learn more about it.

disease without symptoms

First of all, it is necessary to explain how high blood pressure works. It attacks blood vessels, heart, brain, eyes and can even cause kidney failure. However, much of the difficulty in taking care of hypertension lies in the fact that the disease has a silent character, that is, it has no symptoms. However, when they appear they are extremely serious like a heart attack.

Furthermore, in 90% of cases, hypertension is inherited from the parents by genetic factors, but there are habits that influence the onset of the disease and are extremely harmful to health. Namely, smoking, high consumption of alcoholic beverages, lack of physical activity and fatty foods.

Rights for those with hypertension

Despite being so serious, few people who have high blood pressure know some important rights guaranteed by law. We selected 4 of them:

Right to sick pay

Even though we can say that hypertension does not compromise the lives of workers, in some cases they can disable the person from continuing to perform their function. In this way, the National Institute of Social Security policyholders can guarantee a sickness benefit to avoid getting into bigger problems such as Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA). To have access to this right, you need a series of evidence through reports, certificates and medical expertise.

Right to disability pension

Continuing on this theme, here hypertension has evolved into a CVA with sequelae and with that, the person is prevented from working permanently. Therefore, it is necessary to prove in the same way as described above.

O Unified Health System (SUS) has in its policy the offer of free medication for people with high blood pressure in the program Popular Pharmacy in Basic Health Units (UBS). If you suffer from the disease and need these medicines, present an identity document along with a prescription within 120 days.

Income Tax Exemption

Finally, few people know, but those who have severe heart disease – often caused by hypertension – are entitled to exemption from income tax, according to Law 7,713 of 1988. However, for that it is necessary to present medical reports that prove the situation.

