Have you seen any? R$ 200 note completes two years, but circulation in the country is still low | Economy

The circulation of R$ 200 notes completes two years this Friday (2) – but few people have already put their hands on one .

Of the 450 million banknotes in 2020 alone, only 108 million – 24% of the total – are in use in the country. This despite the fact that the note was released, during the pandemic, to meet the need for paper money on account of the payment of Emergency Aid.

According to the Central Bank, circulation occurs gradually, according to society’s demand. The amount of the ballots that is not in the hands of the population remains in the hands of the government.

According to the institution, “the rate of use of the R$ 200 banknote has been evolving in line with expectations and should continue to be issued over the next few years. Any new denomination of banknote enters into circulation gradually and in accordance with the necessity”.

Seventh banknote of the real banknote family

The banknote, with maned wolf imagewas the first of a new figure for the royal family in 18 years. It is the seventh banknote of the real banknote family. The last banknote, the R$20, had been issued in 2002.

2 of 2 Back of the R$ 200.00 bill with the image of the maned wolf — Photo: Raphael Ribeiro/BCB Reverse of the R$ 200.00 bill with the image of the maned wolf — Photo: Raphael Ribeiro/BCB

The objective of the launch was to reduce transactions made with cash, saving money with paper money printing.

In 2020, the president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, said that the launch of the new banknote was also a response by the Central Bank to changes caused by the pandemic. Companies and individuals made withdrawals because of the crisis, and recipients of Emergency Aid did not return the money to the banking system at the expected speed.

The animal chosen for the new banknote, the maned wolf, was placed third in a survey carried out by the Central Bank in 2000. The institution asked the population which species of fauna they would like to see represented in Brazilian money.

First place was the sea turtle, used on the R$2 banknote. The second, the golden lion tamarin, was incorporated into the R$20 banknote.

Data from the Central Bank show that the total spent on the production of the BRL 200 banknote was BRL 146.25 million in 2020. The price per thousand (thousand units) was BRL 325.

By way of comparison, the most expensive thousand currently is the R$ 20 note. The values ​​below refer to production and average acquisition values ​​in 2022 and are subject to the dollar variation:

BRL 2: BRL 271.97 per thousand

BRL 5: BRL 320.42 per thousand

BRL 10: BRL 467.86 per thousand

BRL 20: BRL 520.36 per thousand

BRL 50: BRL 447.22 per thousand

BRL 100: BRL 475.18 per thousand

Central Bank data also show that 25,183 counterfeit R$200 bills were withdrawn from circulation in the country this year.

The BRL 200 note is second only to the BRL 100 note in the number of notes withdrawn due to counterfeits (38,152). Then come the R$20 (12,720) and R$50 (11,983) notes. The R$200 notes withdrawn are 25% of the total withdrawn in the country so far (100,668).