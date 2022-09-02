“He is blocked…”; Jojo Todynho ‘comes down the wood’ at Dj Batata and clarifies the reasons for his departure from the producer

Looks like the atmosphere has warmed up between the two. Jojo has not been liking what the former manager has said about wanting to follow her on social media again. The reason for the singer not wanting this came to light and public knowledge after the winner of A Fazenda 12 spoke for the first time about the rumors of her disconnection. The producer had conceded to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the website Em Off, that he would have forgotten his sorrows.



“He will not follow me again and I will not follow him again, because he is blocked on my Instagram”, detonated Jojo Todynho. “Things have happened that, out of gratitude to him, I prefer not to talk about. It’s been happening for a long time, but I didn’t have the structure to get out of it”, fhello. Jojo and the Dj had a relationship long before their first hit

“What shot was that”.

What’s more, the singer also stated that the disconnect is not related to her husband. “My contract was 50%, it expired in June and I didn’t renew it. In his mind, he thinks he’s right, but the market charges 20%. When I signed, back there, I was a saleswoman on the train.”he explained.