“He will not renew…” Luciano Huck communicates the direction of Rede Globo that he does not want to continue on the station, says columnist

With more than 20 years of service, the presenter would have communicated that he wants to pay attention to personal commitments

Outside the Globe? Luciano Huck would have warned the management of the station, this Thursday, that he does not intend to extend his contract. The presenter would have a contract with plim plim until mid-2025. The information comes from columnist Alessandro Lo Bianco, from the program A tarde é Sua, who emphasized that the direction was taken by surprise, leaving no response with the communicator’s warning.

“Luciano Huck went to the direction of the station and was emphatic in communicating that he will not stay at Globo after 2025. He will not renew the contract and cashiers on Sundays”, he said. Angelica’s husband reportedly said he wants more time for his personal commitments. Everyone was scared, because in addition to the decision, according to what was released, Luciano emphasized that there would be no turning back.

Luciano took over Domingão in Lugar de Fausto Silva, who headed the daily midweek programs at Band. To take his place on Saturdays, Marcos Mion arrived to make up for his colleague’s absence. This would not be the station’s first loss. The alleged decision could mess up the TV weekend schedule, which would have to run as soon as possible to tidy up their ‘house’.

Still on the presenter’s future, Huck left no clues as to what might happen. Recently, the presenter was seen, this Monday (29), in a very rare click, next to his family, at one of the airports in Rio de Janeiro. Very comfortable, Huck was with his wife and three children, Joaquim, Benício and Eva.