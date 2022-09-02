Health confirms 13 more cases, totaling 210 infected

posted on 01/09/2022 18:33



Monkeypox: Saúde confirms 13 more cases in the DF, totaling 210 infected – (credit: Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP)

The Department of Health (SES-DF) notified in the last 48 hours another 13 positive cases of monkeypox in the Federal District. Through the newsletter, the ministry confirmed, this Thursday (1/9), that the country’s capital has 210 infected with the virus so far.

Regarding those diagnosed, 202 are male and only 8 are female. Published around 5:30 pm, the secretariat concluded that most cases are present in the age group between 20 and 39 years.

This Thursday, the ministry also discarded 367 diagnoses that were under investigation – 31 more than was reported in Monday’s bulletin (29/8). Currently, almost 160 suspected patients are under evaluation by the health agency.

Regarding the number of cases per administrative region, the Mail found which locations have the highest Monkeypox rating. So far, Plano Piloto is in first place, totaling 39 cases. Then, Águas Claras has 27 cases, Samambaia has 17, and Ceilândia and Guará are still tied with 15 infected people.

antiviral

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved on an emergency basis the release for use of a vaccine against monkeypox (monkeypox) and the drug Tecovirimat, an antiviral drug for the treatment of the disease. The analysis of the authorization request made by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday was based on data used by the drug regulatory agencies of the European Union (EMA) and the United States (FDA).

In the opinion of infectologist Julival Ribeiro, a member of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI) and coordinator of the Infection Control Center at Hospital de Base, the release of the drugs is good news, but he recalls that the products are not intended for the population. generally.

“Before, we didn’t have the vaccine or the antiviral. It is important to emphasize that the World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend it for the entire population, but for risk groups such as, for example, health professionals, people who work in laboratories and situations where the patient can catch monkeypox and develop a more serious condition.”

Disease symptoms. Meet:

-Fever;

-Headache;

-Weakness;

-Goosebumps;

-Blisters on the skin;

– Muscle pain and low back pain;

– Swollen lymph nodes.