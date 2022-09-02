Here’s how to FIND OUT if you’ve been blocked by a contact on WhatsApp; simple method

Currently, a large part of the population uses the internet to communicate. Therefore, the main application used is WhatsApp. The platform promises fast interaction between people, automatically.

However, many users don’t know all the tools and tricks hidden in the app. This is because it is possible to discover some information that, in theory, is confidential. Meet one of them.

Blocks on WhatsApp

One of the possibilities available in the application is to block a person with whom you do not want to chat or receive a message. This prevents the user from bothering with possible contacts.

In this way, as much as it is possible to block a person in the application, the user does not receive a notification that he is unable to contact the person.

However, many people do not know that there are ways to know whether or not it is blocked. Some tips can help you find out if this is happening.

How do I know if I’ve been blocked?

When a user blocks a contact from their address book, the person will not be able to see some of their profile information, just as the user cannot view the person’s profile information.

There are some that can help you find out if a person has blocked you. So, if you’re suspicious of the process, see if you can access the person’s status and profile picture.

Another point that can show this issue is that if the other user has blocked you, it will not be possible to call him through the application and not have your messages delivered. Also, the attempt to add the person in new groups is vetoed.

How to block someone?

The process to block a person on the messenger app is actually quite simple. So, just open the application and then access the settings area.

Once on the page it is necessary to select the option “Account” and then “Privacy”. In this process, you can find several options related to this area of ​​the application. Choose the “Blocked” option. Then all blocked people will appear on the screen.

To carry out the process with another one, click on “Add”. At this point you will be able to select the one you want to include in the blocked list. Remember that by doing this, the person will not receive any type of notification.

This process can be used to block a contact on both Android and iOS systems. If the messages are sent in spam format, it is also important to notify the company of the situation that has occurred, so that other users are protected.

