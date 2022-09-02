high competition postpones debut of ex-São Paulo in the team

Since being registered in the Daily Newsletter (BID) on August 10th, full-back/forward Marquinhos Cipriano has been looking forward to debuting for Cruzeiro. However, of the five signed in the last window, he is the only one who has not yet had an opportunity with coach Paulo Pezzolano. In the last round of Serie B, in the 1-1 draw between the celestial team and Sampaio Corrêa, the player was not even listed for the trip in the 1-1 draw of the celestial team with Sampaio Corrêa, in São Luís.

After the match, the celestial coach was asked about the player’s situation. Pezzolano justified the good phase of Matheus Bidu – who is one of the highlights of the team on the left wing – for not yet having given the player a chance. However, against Sampaio, he did not use Bidu as a starter and chose to put forward Bruno Rodrigues in the role that could be performed by Cipriano.

“I spoke with Cipriano, so that everyone knows, because sometimes the player is worried because he doesn’t play and asks if he’s training badly, if he doesn’t understand what I want. But that’s not all. Bidu is doing an excellent championship So, why change something that is fine? Gasolina arrived after him. Gasolina had the opportunity, he (Cipriano) didn’t. But he doesn’t have the same characteristics on the right. That’s the reality. Everyone will have opportunities. As long as when we got here, everyone played”, said the coach.

Cipriano has been training normally at Toca da Raposa II. The player, revealed by São Paulo, took a while to be registered due to the failure to release the necessary documentation by the Ukrainian Federation – the player belongs to Shakthar Donetsk until June 2023. With that, the release came from FIFA after Cruzeiro triggered the maximum entity of the football.

The 23-year-old player started out as a striker at São Paulo, but when he transferred to Europe he started playing at left-back. He, however, is not the only one without space in the Cruzeiro squad. Defenders Wagner and Luís Felipe, midfielder Pedro Castro, right-back Rômulo and striker Waguininho have already been mentioned by Paulo Pezzolano in this regard, due to lack of space due to competition in each sector.