Hinnamnor: Supertuff could devastate regions of Japan, China and South Korea – International

A satellite of the European Union recorded this Wednesday (30/8) a photo of the eye of the cyclone, near the island of Okinawa. (photo: European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-X)

The biggest tropical cyclone of the year, the Hinnamnor supertuff, is currently passing through an archipelago of islands in southern Japan towards the east coast of China and is expected to hit South Korea and mainland Japan by Sunday. The storm has the power to devastate cities and can reach densely populated regions. Wind gusts of up to 257 km/h were estimated, making Hinnamnor a rare supertuff and the most intense on the planet in 2022. On the inner walls of the cyclone, the speed exceeds 300 km /H.

According to Pagasa, the Philippine meteorological agency, the cyclone has weakened in recent hours, but remains intense, with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h and gusts of up to 230 km/h.

Considered the most intense tropical cyclone of 2022, #Hinnamnor through the Pacific with winds of up to 300 km/h. It classified as supertuff. The system must “swallow” the islands south of Japan and head to Taiwan. %uD83E%uDD1D PARTNERS: @vaichovetempo pic.twitter.com/MuHp51X5CD %u2014 GeoClima Connection (@ConexaoGeoClima) August 31, 2022

Because of the phenomenon, flights were canceled on the Japanese island of Okinawa. Heavy rains with gusts of wind were recorded on Ishigaki, Mirakojima and Taketomi islands.

The cyclone is expected to continue for a few days east of Taiwan before moving up the East China Sea towards South Korea.

Alerts were issued off the east coast of China. The cyclone should not hit the country directly, but pass along the coast in the coming days. Authorities are preparing to close schools, factories, businesses and transport as the cyclone approaches.

The super typhoon in the West Pacific is equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic and East Pacific. The rating is the highest on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Rafael Arruda