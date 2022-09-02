“His staff is in Spain”; Raphinha’s sale makes Leeds ‘eyes wide’ and Dorival’s baby in Fla can go out the window

The gala performance of Pedro in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal against Vélez Sarsfield continues to be talked about. The hat-trick in Buenos Aires was only the second by a player at such a stage in the competition. Before shirt 21 of Flamengoonly Pelé had repeated the feat, still in the 1960s for Santos.

With three goals, Pedro reached the mark of 23 in the current season, the same number as his teammate Gabigol, but with three fewer matches. All this only makes the striker even more valued in the market. In recent days, Sevilla has entered the race to take the 25-year-old player, at the request of coach Julen Lopetegui.

The staff of the red-black striker is in Spain to discuss a possible proposal from Sevilla. Remembering that the window in the country closes this Monday (1). But another club, now from England, was wide-eyed for Pedro: the Leeds Unitedwho has just traded Raphinha to Barcelona.

The information belongs to the journalist. Fabrizio Romano, specializing in transfers. Leeds’ interest in the striker is not new. With the sale of Raphinha, the English club can make a big investment in hiring, but the Italian journalist alerts exactly to the “deadline” of the window in Europe.

Pedro has a contract at Ninho do Urubu until the end of 2025 and his fine is 60 million euros (more than R$311 million at the current price), according to his colleague. Venê Casagrandesector manager of Mengão in the SBT Rio. Recent performances make the striker quoted to defend the Brazilian team at the Qatar World Cup, which starts in November.