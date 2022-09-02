Honda CG reaches 14 million units produced in Brazil

Honda CG 125 model 1976 (Photo: Publicity/Honda Motos)

The CG was the first motorcycle manufactured by Honda in Brazil. Since 1976, when the first Honda CG 125 left the production line of the Japanese automaker at the Industrial Pole of Manaus, in Amazonas, the model accumulates 14 million units produced in the country.

Over its nearly half century of history, the Honda CG has evolved in many aspects – technology, safety, powertrain – and continues to be a success, whatever the version, from Start to the admired Titan, through the practical Fan and the professional Cargo.

Honda CG: nine generations of absolute success

In total, the Honda CG had nine generations, which share one aspect: absolute market leadership, being the favorite among all motorcycles ever produced and sold in Brazil – a performance that places it at the top of the overall vehicle sales ranking, at the in front of even the popular automobiles more consecrated.

“CG is an absolute icon, not only for Honda, but also for the two-wheel market, and completing the 14 million units produced reinforces this highlight”, points out Marcelo Langrafe, Commercial Director of Moto Honda and Director of Vehicle Management. Customer Relationship (CRM) of Honda South America.

“It is synonymous with motorcycle for Brazilians. It is no exaggeration to say that many learned to ride a CG, so it won the garage and the hearts of millions of motorcyclists, who keep stories with the model”, says the executive.

CG’s success is based on versatility, economy and quality

A series of factors can explain the success of the model and one of the highlights is its versatility, being used for daily mobility, work or leisure – being present both in small cities and in Brazilian metropolises. With a strong urban vocation, CG gained even more relevance with the heating up of the delivery market during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CG is also one of the most economical motorcycles on the market, with reduced fuel consumption and low maintenance costs, “factors that are highlighted in times of economic instability and attract many people who are entering the world of two wheels”, says the representative. of brand.

The engine of the current versions, 160 cm3, offers the Honda CG great performance while preserving characteristics of strength and durability that have also been a hallmark of the model since its launch.

Other important factors are the ease of access to original parts, technical assistance available throughout the national territory, a three-year warranty with no mileage limit and the resale value – the motorcycle has one of the lowest depreciation rates on the market.

See how the Honda CG has evolved over the years

In more than 45 years of presence in the Brazilian market, Honda CG has never stopped evolving.

Placing the first CG side by side with the current version is impressive, as the technological evolution is evident. Yet at its core, the original formula remains the same: a rugged motorcycle that is both attractive and up-to-date with technology.

CG was the protagonist of important moments in the history of motorcycles in the country. It started with a 125 cm³ engine, being the first motorcycle to be produced at the Honda factory in Manaus (AM).

It was also the pioneer in having an alcohol-fueled version (in 1981). In 1998, it launched a version for professional use with a wider individual seat and a luggage compartment for carrying loads – the CG 125 Cargo.

In 2004, the engine evolved to 150 cm³, with the model gaining a more modern design.

In 2009, the CG 150 Titan Mix was presented, the first series-produced motorcycle in the world that uses both alcohol and gasoline. FlexOne technology allowed the advantage of being able to choose the fuel, in addition to contributing to a lower impact on the environment, if ethanol is used.

Security was also an aspect that has evolved a lot over the years. In all versions, the Honda CG has the CBS (Combined Brake System) braking system that distributes the braking between the wheels. In the Start, Fan and Titan versions, the telescopic front suspension is able to better absorb the irregularities of the floor, bringing more lightness, agility and riding comfort.

The latest version of the CG, equipped with a 160 cm engine3 (launched in 2016), is the result of this long evolutionary process.

