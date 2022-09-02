Honda HR-V EXL 2023: bet on comfort, economy and safety

Carlos Guimaraes Honda HR-V EXL: new front includes full LED headlights. Notice the large mirrors, the right with a camera

The life of the new Honda HR-V will not be as easy as the previous generation, launched 7 and a half years ago. Now, the fight in the SUV segment is much more fierce. But the changes have made the car more comfortable, spacious, sophisticated and economical and certainly mean a good appeal against the main rivals.

It may be that the new Honda HR-V

don’t live the glory days of the first generation, which became the best-selling SUV in isolation, well ahead and competitors like Ford EcoSport,

Chevrolet Tracker

and Renault Duster

in the middle of the last decade.

However, it has enough qualities to fight for the top of the list again. At EXL version

evaluated, which has a suggested price of R$ 149,900, the list of equipment is already well packed.

Among the highlights is the Honda Sensing

(adaptive cruise control with stop function, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and motorcyclist detection and lane departure alert with steering wheel centering and correction), new multimedia center

with an 8-inch screen, full LED headlights and lanterns, key-access, leather-covered multifunctional steering wheel, among other items.

Good is also that the space for those sitting in the rear seat of the new Honda HR-V is bigger,

although the wheelbase remained at 2.61 meters. In addition, they took great care in sound insulation, which made the SUV quieter with the help of the new 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine that runs smoothly and efficiently.

Don’t expect a breathtaking performance. Honda’s focus, at least in the aspirated versions, was economy and comfort. In fact, they managed to make the HR-V a silent and comfortable car that manages to fulfill the role of compact SUV

family character.







Accelerate and you won’t feel any vibration

but to go from 0 to 100 km/h it takes 11.8 seconds, compared to 11.2 s of the previous generation, whose top speed is the same as the new one (175 km/h).

The functioning of CVT gearbox

remains more focused on economy, working smoothly, without jerking, even if you opt for the simulation of 7 gears, which can be changed by rods installed behind the steering wheel.

Only if you accelerate deeper, above 4,000 rpm, is it possible to hear more clearly the engine roar

because of good insulation.

The suspension adjustment also prioritized comfort, absorbing the irregularities of the floor well and making the HR-V a braver SUV to face obstacles along the way

such as ditches and spines, as the ground clearance increased from 17.7 cm to 18.5 cm.

However, the entry and exit angles

worsened (17.8°/22° versus 20.1°/29.7°, De respectively). Anyway, the ride of the new Honda is commendable.

Guilherme Menezes/ iG Carros Interior of the Honda HR-V has changed completely, highlighting the new multimedia center

The best thing about the story is that consumption has dropped a lot. Taking into account Inmetro data, the new Honda HR-V EXL

it can make 8.8 km/l of ethanol in the city and 9.8 km/l on the highway, figures that go up to 12.7 km/l and 13.9 km/l with gasoline. With a 50-liter tank, the SUV can theoretically drive up to 695 km on the road.

When traveling, however, the space in the trunk became smaller in the new HR-V

compared to the previous one, with only 354 liters compared to 437 previously. On the other hand, the multimedia center has a better resolution screen and faster responses to commands.

There have also been advances in ergonomics

when in finishing and sophistication, with air conditioning controls and a cluster of more modern aspects.

Conclusion

It took a while, but the new generation Honda HR-V

arrived with a good level of evolution and with the potential to compete for a place in the sun among compact SUVs. Except for details such as the size of the trunk and the angles of entry and exit, the new model far surpasses the previous one, which was a resounding success in Brazil.

Datasheet



Honda HR-V EXL 2023

Price: from BRL 149,900

Engine: 1.5, four-cylinder, flex

Power: 126 hp at 6,200 rpm

Torque: 15.5 kgfm (G) / 15.8 kgfm (E) at 4,600 rpm

Transmission: Automatic, CVT, seven-speed, front-wheel drive

Suspension: Independent, McPherson (front) / Torque axle (rear)

Brakes: Vented discs (front) / solid (rear)

Tires: 215/60 R17

Dimensions: 4.33 m (length) / 1.79 m (width) / 1.59 m (height), 2.61 m (wheelbase)

Tank: 50 liters

Trunk: 354 liters

Ethanol consumption: 8.8 km/l (E) / 9.8 km/l (G)

Gasoline consumption: 12.7 km/l (E) / 13.9 km/l (G)

0 to 100 km/h: 11.8 s

vel. Max: 175 km/h