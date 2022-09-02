Hospital do Amor bus will be in Bragança Paulista on the 15th

On September 15th, Bragança Paulista will receive the Hospital do Amor Bus, in the parking lot of the Bom Jesus emergency service, at Hípica Jaguari, from 8 am.

Hospital do Amor, in Barretos, is a reference in cancer treatment. On the occasion, the bus professionals will perform PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) care, as well as Dermatological Assessment and Pap smear collection.

The Health Department will make available for the PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) exam 40 vacancies, for men from 50 to 69 years old. Those interested, however, must be fasting, cannot do impact exercises and cannot ride a bicycle or motorcycle two days before the exam.

As for the dermatological evaluation, 30 vacancies will be offered to patients with lesions suspected for skin cancer. In addition, there will be 50 vacancies for the collection of Pap smears.

Those interested in attending the Hospital do Amor Bus should look for their health unit so that an appointment can be made.

