Hotel employee films Axl Rose and is fired in Manaus

the passage of Armas e Rosas through Manaus, in Amazonas, resulted in the dismissal of an employee of the hotel where the band stayed. According to G1, the woman lost her job after filming singer Axl Rose on the spot and sending the video to a group on social media.

The footage would have been made on Monday (29), when the singer went to the balcony of the hotel and waved to fans. At the establishment’s bar, the employee ended up registering the artist entering the place.

In a publication on social networks, she said that she published the video in a group of family members and another group on a social network. However, the recording was leaked and she was fired by the hotel staff.

“When I realized what could happen, I deleted it for everyone, but the video was leaked worldwide. My intention was the best possible, because I would never do anything to harm anyone, much less who gave me this unique opportunity and especially my loves, right? in my wildest dreams I imagined pouring a drink or saying good night to the biggest rock star, our living legend in the jungle,” he wrote in the publication.

She also explained that she is a fan of the rock band and continues to try to fulfill her dream of getting an autograph from Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, even after being out of a job.

“I didn’t run, I didn’t scream, I kept my posture and respected them all, but my saga for an autograph continues. Anyone who can help me I thank you with all my heart. and generations”, he added.

It is worth remembering that Guns N’ Roses will perform in Manaus, at Arena da Amazônia, this Thursday (1). Even bassist Duff McKagan went on a tour of the Amazon and swam with pink dolphins in the Rio Negro.

shows in Brazil

Guns N’ Roses announced a 13-show tour of South America in September this year, eight of which will take place in Brazil. The band led by Axl Rose will take to the Mundo Stage at Rock in Rio on September 8th.

The group will still play in Recife (PE), on the 4th; Goiânia (GO), on the 11th; Belo Horizonte (MG), on the 13th; Ribeirão Preto (SP), on the 16th; Florianópolis (SC), on the 18th; Curitiba (PR), on the 21st; São Paulo (SP), on the 24th; and, finally, Porto Alegre (RS); on the 26th.