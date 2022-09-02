House of the Dragon: Rhaenyra’s Future Revealed by Joffrey on Game of Thrones’ S3: “He Ate”

The villain, strongly hated by fans, spoke about “A Dance with Dragons” in the third season of Game of Thrones, released in 2013

As it takes about 200 years before the events of game of ThronesThe history of House of the Dragonwhich debuted on HBO with the “right foot”, is already known by some fans. The plot, named by historians as “Dance of Dragons”was told by Shireen (Kerry Ingram) in a dialogue with his father, Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane).

“It is the story of the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and her half-brother Aegon for control of the Seven Kingdoms. Both believed they deserved the Iron Throne. As the people began to decide who deserved it, their fight split the kings in two. Brothers against brothers, dragons against dragons”said the little girl, who later burned to death in a ritual.

“When the fighting was over, there were thousands of dead. It was also a disaster for the Targaryens. They never recovered”he added. Rhaenira (Milly Alcock) was also mentioned in season three when Joffrey (Jack Gleeson), one of the most hated and detested villains by the public, recalled the story in a much more macabre and brutal way.

“Rhaenyra Targaryen was killed by her brother, or rather her dragon. He ate while his son watched. What’s left of her is buried in the crypts.”, revealed. In the second chapter, which aired last Sunday (28), rhaenira hit head on with daemon after discovering that his uncle had stolen one of the dragon eggs. Without a fight, the girl managed to retrieve the belonging.