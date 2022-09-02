How does Rock in Rio’s security robot dog work?

Anyone who is at Rock in Rio 2022, between the 2nd and 11th of September, should come across a technological security novelty: a robot dog. Although it looks like it came straight out of an episode of the Black Mirror series, Yellow, as it’s called, will make rounds of the event to analyze the environment and suspicious events, with the help of artificial intelligence.

The transmission of data to the human guards takes place in real time, via 5G connection, and will be managed by SegurPro, responsible for the security of the event.

It is estimated that the City of Rock receives a total of 700 thousand people. And with so many people, safety is a major concern. The assistant has already been present at major events in Europe, such as the Mutua Madrid Open and Rock in Rio Lisboa.

The robotic four-legged security guard is actually Boston Dynamics’ Spot, and was customized by security company SegurPro. It has temperature sensors, which allow it to avoid fires, and even expose itself to protect human lives. All this thanks to its artificial intelligence technology, which uses the GenzAI platform, allowing it to detect suspicious elements and alert monitoring agents.

It can roam autonomously on night patrols — where it automatically maintains its tasks — or through human monitoring, during public presence. During the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament, the robot dog even acted as a special security guard, accompanying the players in their training and matches.

The robot dog system can also identify the presence of harmful gases in the place, and other situations that put visitors at risk. Data transmission takes place in real time via 5G — an ultra-fast wireless connection — to the Monitoring Center, which is located within the City of Rock.

The Control Center (CCO) of Rock in Rio 2022 is a space dedicated to surveillance and, there, there are 20 people, among IT professionals, police force and firefighters. Overall, SegurPro is the official company responsible for the Rock in Rio 2022 security team.

In addition to the robot dog, the structure will also have 2,000 human agents and 25 drivers with trained sniffer dogs. 130 cameras will also be installed – two night and one thermal – and two automated drones. To complete, there will be 30 bodycams (corporate cameras) with facial recognition.

Robot dog on social media

The repercussion of the news on social media drew attention in the last week.

Many netizens even made an amusing comparison of the Rock in Rio 2022 security dog ​​with the sinister robot from Black Mirror — a series that features dystopian societies in its scripts. The robotic and intelligent villain appears in the fourth season, episode 5, of the Netflix production.

A netizen commented on her Twitter post: “Selling my ticket to rock in rio. Reason: this robot dog is my biggest fear since s4e5 of black mirror”. And the fun doesn’t stop there.