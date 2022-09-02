How France uses artificial intelligence to find secret swimming pools and raise more taxes

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on How France uses artificial intelligence to find secret swimming pools and raise more taxes 2 Views

The Palais Bulles mansion sits on top of a hill in Theoule-sur-Mer on the French Riviera

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Many French residents hide their pools to pay less tax

The discovery of thousands of private swimming pools hidden in France has given an unexpected boost to the European country’s tax revenue.

Thanks to an experiment using artificial intelligence (AI), French tax authorities discovered more than 20,000 hidden swimming pools, which had not been declared by property owners.

According to the French press, the discovery allowed the collection of an extra 10 million euros (more than R$ 50 million) in revenue.

Having swimming pools in France forces homeowners to pay a higher property tax because this type of construction increases the property’s value, which is why they must be declared to the treasury under French law.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Learn how to follow the movement of super typhoon Hinnamnor live

Considered by meteorologists as the most intense of 2022, the super typhoon Hinnamnor can be …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved