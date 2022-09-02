How many Russian tycoons have died

The chairman of the Board of Directors of Russian oil company Ravil Maganov, 67, died this Thursday (1st) at the Central Hospital Clinic in Moscow. In an official note, the Luk Oil informed that the executive died “after fighting a serious illness”, without giving more precise details about the death.

“Maganov fell from the window of his hospital room this morning. He died from his injuries,” a source told the state news agency. interfax, noting that police officers were already working on the incident in the external area of ​​the structure.

The Russian had worked at the company, the second largest Russian oil company, since 1993, having worked in several sectors – refinery, production and exploration of fossil fuel. He became Chairman of the Board in 2020.

Recently, the oligarch had publicly lamented the “tragic events in Ukraine”, a country that was invaded by order of Vladimir Putin on February 24.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, eight Russian oligarchs close to Putin have died in suspicious or mysterious circumstances: the deaths are attributed to suicides or accidents, but they could also be murders in disguise, according to observers accustomed to the Russian leader’s known methods of revenge. .

All were executives of giant companies linked to the Russian government, such as state-owned energy company Gazprom and LukOil.

Data on the deaths of oligarchs have been compiled by the international press, which see similarities too great not to arouse suspicion.

The fact that these deaths took place in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which led to the multiplication of economic sanctions by the European Union and the United States against Russian oligarchs, in particular the freezing of their assets, contributes to the suspicions.

The hypothesis of suicide may be related to the fear of bankruptcy, because of Western sanctions. But eventual assassinations, motivated by betrayal of President Putin, cannot be ruled out, according to analysts.

Russian billionaires are obliged to reaffirm their loyalty to the ruler or not at this point.

Despite the fact that an elimination by Russian intelligence services is mentioned by the relatives of these oligarchs, there is a clear fear to talk about it. Nobody wants to be the next victim if it’s true.

The newspaper Le Figaro highlighted that police investigations have not been able to clearly establish the circumstances of the deaths, but in all cases there is a modus operandi.

Who are they?

Alexander Subbotin

He was 43 years old and was a director of LukOil, a Russian oil company, a member of the board of directors of Lukoil Trading House LLC and became the owner of a shipping company on the shores of the Gulf of Finland. He is the brother of Valery Subbotin, former vice president of LukOil. According to the communication channel mashhis body was found by two shamans at their home in the city russian in Mytishchiafter a healing ritual that would have used frog venom to cure a hangover.

Sergey Protosenya

Former CEO of Novatek, Russia’s second-largest gas company, was found dead on April 20, aged 55, hanged in the garden of a mansion in Lloret del Mar, Spain, alongside the stabbed corpses of his wife. Natalya, 53, and daughter Maria, 16. The Spanish police are investigating the hypothesis of a double homicide perpetrated by the oligarch, followed by suicide. Protosenya was worth more than $400 million.

Vladislav Avaev

The day before, on April 19, the bodies of Avaev, 51, a former vice president of Russian bank Gazprom and a former Kremlin official, and those of his pregnant wife and 13-year-old daughter were discovered in an apartment in Moscow with bullet marks. As a gun was found next to Vladislav’s body and the apartment was locked from the inside, the police prioritize the hypothesis of suicide.

Leonid Schulman

A 60-year-old director of Gazprom was found dead in the bathroom of his St Petersburg home in late January. A letter about suicide was found at the scene.

Alexander Tyulyakov

Deputy director of Gazprom, 61, was found hanged in a chalet in the St. Petersburg region. A farewell letter was found.

Mikhail Watford

A 66-year-old oil tycoon was found hanged in the garage of his mansion in suburban London.

Vasily Melnikov

A former employee of the medical equipment company MedStom, he was found dead in his apartment in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, with his wife and two children aged 4 and 10. No traces of fighting or home invasion were recorded.

Recently, the oligarch and president of the Chelsea football team, Roman Abramovich, claimed to have been poisoned, after showing symptoms after a meeting in Ukraine.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich Image: Andrew Winning/Reuters

poisoning history

Since the 2000s, when he assumed the presidency of Russia, Putin has been accused of having his opponents poisoned, a practice that would have been inherited from the times of the extinct USSR (Soviet Union).

It is worth remembering that he was an officer of the Soviet KGB secret service.

One of the first cases of poisoning under his rule occurred in September 2004, when opposition candidate in the Ukrainian presidential election, Viktor Yushchenko, became seriously ill and had his face disfigured, but survived.

The illness had been caused by dioxin that he had ingested during a meal.

Below are other cases:

Alexei Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny Image: Sefa Karacan / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia’s top opposition leader in 2020 was poisoned and has gone through a long recovery. In early 2021, after months out of Russia, he returned to the country for the first time since his poisoning and was arrested. Now, a wave of protests calls for his release.

The German government said Navalny was poisoned by a sophisticated substance known as Novichok, which gave the case even more attention by reinforcing suspicions that the Russian state was behind the poisoning. Most of the chemical would have been planted in his underwear. The Kremlin has denied the allegations of involvement.

Alekdandr Litvinenko

Former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko, in hospital, in London (England), when poisoned by radioactive element Image: AFP

A Russian spy from 1988 to 1998, Litvinenko was expelled from the country after giving an interview saying he had been ordered to kill a former spy accused of revealing state secrets and kidnapping a businessman. Asylum in the UK since 2001, he became a critic of Putin and a journalist.

He was admitted with a sudden illness on 1 November and died of a heart attack 22 days later. According to the British investigation, he was contaminated by polonium-210 that was in the tea he drank in a meeting with Russian agents. Moscow denies.

Alexander Perepilichny

The businessman left Moscow in 2009 to live in England. The following year, he handed Swiss prosecutors documents incriminating high Russian officials in a $220 million Treasury fraud through an investment fund. He was found dead in a London park in 2012. Last year, US documents were revealed that accused Russia of murdering him.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal

Sergei Skripal at his daughter Yulia’s graduation in 2001 Image: Handout via The New York Times

Sergei was a Russian intelligence agent until 1999 and, after serving in the British secret service for the past four years, he was discovered and sentenced to 13 years in prison for high treason. In 2010, in a spy exchange with the US, he moved to the UK. Until one day he was found unconscious next to his daughter on a bench in a shopping center in the English city of Salisbury. They survived. The British government said they were poisoned with the chemical agent Novitchok.

Pyotr Verzilov

Pyotr Verzilov lost speech, eyesight and the ability to walk after hearing Image: Vasily Maximov/AFP

A Pussy Riot activist, Verzilov invaded the field of the Luzhniki Olympic Stadium in Moscow in the 2018 World Cup final in Russia. After a court hearing, he suddenly lost his speech, eyesight and the ability to walk. He was admitted to Moscow and, five days later, transferred to Berlin, where a doctor said he had been poisoned by an unknown agent. (With international agencies)