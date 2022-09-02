How much would the BRL 50 million yield per month in savings?

After accumulating in the last draw, Mega-Sena can pay an estimated prize of R$ 50 million this Saturday (3). How much would this money yield per month if invested in savings or fixed income bonds?

The report consulted an expert, who made the calculations taking into account current inflation and interest rates. The prize amount announced by Caixa already includes a 30% discount on the Income Tax rate. In other words, the winner of the Mega-Sena will receive a net amount of around R$50 million.

Savings: income of BRL 356 thousand

The R$ 50 million would provide approximately R$ 356 thousand monthly in savings, according to calculations by André Damasio, a broker at WIT Invest. The income is exempt from paying Income Tax.

Treasury Selic and CDB: BRL 464 thousand and BRL 455 thousand

The Selic Treasury would yield passive income of R$ 464 thousand every month, already deducting the 15% Income Tax for applications with withdrawals of more than two years.

The CDB (Certificado de Depósito Bancário) with 100% of the CDI (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário) has a slightly lower yield: it would yield R$ 455 thousand every 30 days, also after deducting income tax.

IPCA+ Treasury: income of BRL 482 thousand

The IPCA+ Treasury gives even more money to fixed income investors, according to the expert.

This application is linked to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), which measures Brazilian inflation, currently at 10.07% in the last 12 months.

This title is more recommended for those who want to redeem the money in the more distant future to buy a house or a car, for example. The government makes options available with expiration dates from five to more than 30 years.

The IPCA+ Treasury with semi-annual interest redeemable in 2055 offers the winner of the Mega-Sena a total of R$ 482 thousand every 30 days, considering the rate of 22.5% of Income Tax

“It is important to note that the calculations were made based on current information and may change due to economic changes, and here are only estimates”, says the expert.