How to hide files and personal information on mobile? See 5 tips | Safety

Hiding files and personal information on your phone are useful actions to have more privacy, and they can be done through native features or apps for Android and iPhone (iOS). In this way, even if third parties have access to your smartphone, sensitive data and documents will be inaccessible without consent, as they will be password protected, or even hidden. So, here are five features that can keep documents, media and information more securely stored on your phone.

Some photos and videos may contain sensitive content, but in some situations, deleting these files is simply not an alternative. Therefore, hiding them in hidden folders can be a good option, since, even if someone else has access to the device, only the owner will be able to see them.

On Android, this action can be done in Google Photos, through the “Locked folder”. To use it, open the app and tap “Library” > “Management” > “Locked folder”. The same password used on the lock screen will be required to open the folder. Enter it, then tap “To move” to transfer the desired files to it.

On iPhone, the process can be done in the app. “Photos”. To do this, just tap on the image or video you want to hide and then go to “Share” > “Hide” > “Hide Photo” or “Hide Video”. Another option is the Keep Safe app, available for both Android and iPhone (iOS). With it, you can save content in password-protected folders and even photograph potential intruders.

2. Remove app from Home Screen

Hiding apps to prevent others from seeing them can be helpful for more privacy and security. On Android, this is possible through the Hidder App. The platform deletes the app that the user wants to hide from the home screen and keeps it hidden within the Hidder App itself. To use it, just download it, open the service, then tap “(+)”. Then, just select the app you want to hide and press “Import”.

On the iPhone, this can be done natively from the home screen. Just tap and press the app you want to hide, then hit “Remove App” > “Remove from Home Screen”. This way, the service will be hidden, but it will still be available in the app library, when swiping left to the last screen.

3. Hide app notifications content

Hiding the content of notifications prevents what has been received in apps from showing on the lock screen. The refusal, for example, prevents someone from being able to read WhatsApp messages when turning on the cell phone screen. That way, when a platform notifies you, the alert only displays the app icon, but not the content.

To activate the function on Android, go to “Settings” > “Lock screen” > “Notifications” > “Icon only”. On iPhone, the function can be obtained by going to “Settings” > “Notifications” > “Notification Style”. Then choose the desired app and select “Show views” as “Never”.

4. Lock Phone Notes

Mobile notes can contain contents and files that the user wants to keep private. Therefore, adding a password can be a useful procedure. On Android, the ColorNote app allows you to use this feature. To do this, simply select a file, press it for a few seconds and then press the three vertical dots. Once that’s done, tap “Protect” and enter a password.

On the iPhone, the feature can be used in the system’s native app. To activate it, open “Settings” > “Notes” > “Password”. Select the account you want to set up and then enter the code. Then you can choose whether to lock the app by alphanumeric password, Face ID or Touch ID.

5. Use the browser in incognito/private mode

Using private browsing mode prevents your website and search history from being saved on your phone. Thus, by activating it, other people will not be able to see the pages visited or the searches made. So, to use incognito mode in Chrome, just open the app and tap the three dots, located at the top of the screen. then press “New incognito tab”.

In Safari, the feature can be enabled by pressing the “Tabs”, in the lower right corner. then press “Start page” > “Private” > “(+)”.

