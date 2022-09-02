‘I am sorry’, says Bolsonaro about attack on Cristina Kirchner | Elections 2022 in Rio Grande do Sul

The attack took place on Thursday night (1st) when Cristina arrived at her house in Buenos Aires. As she greeted supporters, a man, identified as Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel, a 35-year-old Brazilian, pointed a gun at the vice president.

The weapon failed and Montiel was arrested.

“I already sent a note. I’m sorry. Now, when I was stabbed, there were people who were excited around. I’m sorry, there are already people who want to put this problem on my account. And the aggressor there, I’m glad I didn’t know tamper with a weapon. If I knew, I would be successful in the attempt,” Bolsonaro said during a campaign event in Rio Grande do Sul.

This was the first manifestation of Bolsonaro or the Brazilian government about the attack, which took place on Thursday night. Politicians and authorities, from Brazil and abroad, had already expressed their repudiation of Cristina’s assassination attempt.

1 of 1 Infographic shows the attack against Cristina Kirchner — Photo: Juan Silva/Editorai de Arte g1 Infographic shows the attack against Cristina Kirchner — Photo: Juan Silva/Editorai de Arte g1

Who is the man who attacked Cristina?

Montiel’s document, obtained by the Argentine Federal Police, shows that he was born in São Paulo, but that he is not the son of Brazilians. He had lived in the neighboring country since the 1990s, where he moved at the age of six.

According to Andréia Sadi’s blog, the first information from Itamaraty is that the shooter would be from São Paulo, the son of an Argentine mother and a Chilean father. His father would have been expelled from Brazil in 2021.

Commercial records state that the Brazilian is authorized to act as an app driver in Argentina and has a car in his name.

Montiel lived in a rented one-room apartment in the municipality of San Martín, in Greater Buenos Aires. The owner of the place, Sergio Paroldi, 46, spoke to the Argentine daily “La Nación” and told of his surprise to find out what the tenant had done.

The Argentine Federal Police (PFA) seized 100 9-millimeter bullets from the house, according to information from La Nación.