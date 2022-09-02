‘I disconnect from the world, I forget about problems’

“Whenever I listen to Iron Maiden’s songs, I disconnect from the world, I forget about the problems, the things that bother me and focus on the solutions”, emphasizes Zé Eliaswhich already has a program for this Friday night, when another edition of Rock in Rio. One of the most anticipated attractions is the English band Iron Maidenwhich will go up to the festival’s Mundo Stage to drive its thousands of fans all over the world crazy, including the former steering wheel of the Corinthians and gives Brazilian Team. Zé Elias is a commentator for Disney Channels. His passion for rock breaks the tradition of country music fans athletes.

“Iron Maiden is present in every day of my life. And that’s not an exaggeration. I’m a real fan. In the car, going to work or when I pick up my kids from school, I always hear it. Sometimes I feel bad, because something unpleasant happened, so I start to hear the sound of the guys and my mood changes”, highlights Zé da Fiel, nickname he received when he played in the Parque São Jorge team in the early 1990s.

Due to professional commitments in ESPN (Disney Group sports channel), where he works, Zé Elias will not be watching in loco to Iron Maiden’s performance at Rock in Rio this year. But, on Sunday, the band will be in São Paulo and he has already guaranteed his presence at the Legacy of the Beast World Tour 22, which will be held in Morumbi.

“On Sunday, I’ll be there at Morumbi with my wife. She bought the tickets and gave them to me in advance. This will be the fifth time I’m going to one of their concerts and it will certainly be another unforgettable day in my life”, believes José Elias Moedim Júnior , born in Guarulhos, in São Paulo, and who will be 46 years old on the 25th.

PASSION WAS BORN IN ADOLESCENCE

There goes more than 30 years of this relationship with the English band. “I was about 10 or 12 years old when I went to my cousins’ house in Vila Maria (a neighborhood in the north of São Paulo). skulls. That heavy sound was fascinating to me and I already enjoyed listening to guitar solos. That’s where it all started. Then at 14, 15 years old, I started listening to the compilations that friends recorded for me on the Walkman”, recalls Zé Elias, admitting he’s lost count of how many discs, CDs and DVDs he owns.

Zé Elias with Steve Harris, bassist of Iron Maiden Photo: Personal Archive

Zé Elias is not radical when it comes to musical taste. Despite his predilection for heavy metal, his playlist also has room for other rhythms. “My grandfather was a musician and sometimes I also listen to samba, sertanejo and classical music. I always joke that Beethoven was the oldest rocker.”

CONCENTRATION BEFORE MATCHES

In 1993, when he was not even 17 years old, Zé Elias was already wearing the Corinthians shirt for the first time, an opportunity given by then coach Mário Sérgio, killed in the Chapecoense plane crash. A dream come true as a professional player always accompanied by a passion for music. On game days, Zé Elias would listen to “Wasted Years”, one of Iron Maiden’s hits.

“I always listened to this song on match days since I left the hotel for the stadium. The music is sensational and the lyrics took me back to the life of a football player and made me have my feet on the ground, remember my origins, where I came from and what I was going through. I couldn’t grieve and Wasted Years was just that, because the lyrics said we couldn’t grieve as we were living in golden years. That meant a lot to me.”

AN UNFORGETTABLE GAME WITH IRON

Going to a show with a favorite band was already a dream. Imagine, then, playing a game with members of Iron Maiden. This happened in 2019, in Rio. The English band was in Brazil to participate in that year’s Rock in Rio edition and as Iron Maiden’s bassist and songwriter Steve Harris loves football, including having an unsuccessful stint with West Ham (London team, which recently announced the by Lucas Paquetá), Harris proposed a friendly game between some band members and former players, in an event organized by Bruno, Zico’s son.

“I was participating in a TV show with Djalminha and Fábio Luciano, and Djalma asked me if I wanted to go to Rio to play a game against a rock band. When he told me he was Iron, I accepted. Have you ever thought about playing football with the guys I’ve admired since I was a kid? I went and when I got there I didn’t seem to believe it. I even joked with Steve Harris, who is a fanatical fan of West Ham, saying that I helped Manchester United to be champions of the Champions League in 1999, because I was playing for Inter Milan and I missed a goal, which made them advance and then win the title. Then he told me to keep making mistakes so his team can win mine. And we laughed a lot.” remembers the former player who on that day defeated the team of musicians by 5 to 4.

The bonds between fan and idol became even closer after that meeting. So much so that, after the show at Rock in Rio 2019, the band came to São Paulo for a performance at Morumbi and Zé Elias was the guest of honor. “It was the first show my son attended at the stadium. They sent me the tickets. Then they picked me up from the box and took me to the stage before the show started. How did they know I was a huge Adrian Smith fan (guitar player), they let me take a picture next to the guy’s guitar. It really was a special day. What was passion turned into a fantastic thing. They are eternal memories,” says the Iron fan.