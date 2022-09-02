“I lived the dictatorships of politics and harassment”, says Vera Fischer, which premieres this Friday







Actress Vera Fischer Photo: Estadão

In one of his previous performances of the play When I’m a mother I want to love like this, which arrives this Friday, 2, at Teatro Raul Cortez, actress Vera Fischer took a tumble when entering the scene – the long train of her red dress was caught in the curtain. “Mommy, have you fallen?”, said actor Mouhamed Harfouch, without leaving his son’s role. “Of course! I’m old and old fall down!”, she finished, arousing general laughter.

Close to 71 years of age (“Complete in November, I’m not a little kid anymore”, she laughs), Vera is more active than ever – in addition to this play, which has been on tour since January, she already has another text to be staged, still present in A Christmas Full of Grace, Netflix production for the end of the year. “This work is my new watershed”, says the actress, who enjoys great success on social networks. “And look, I bought my first cell phone only in 2020.”

A happy phase, of full freedom, according to the current moment of femininity. “I’m in favor of movements like #MeToo, women have to denounce any type of violence”, says Vera, whose talent, combined with stunning beauty (she was Miss Brazil in 1969), opened the doors to cinema and TV, but at a high price: she was sexually harassed virtually everywhere. “In the 1970s, I lived through the political dictatorship and harassment. I couldn’t complain, I had to be creative to dodge so much discomfort”, she says, who had to pretend to be menstruating so she wouldn’t sit on a director’s lap. “Today, with social networks, I would have denounced a lot.”

Dispute between women marks comedy with taboo and unexpected ending

When invited by the director Thaddeus Aguiar to read the play written by Eduardo Bakr, When I’m a mother I want to love like this, the actress did not prepare. “Actually, Tadeu wanted my emotions about the scenes to be authentic, without any previous care”, she says, whose sighs and exclamations convinced the director that the role was hers.

“Vera is not a rational actress – she is instinctive and deeply dedicated,” notes Aguiar. “Respectful of the direction. Open to all proposals. She was showing me a way and I was also embarking on her instinct.”

To celebrate her 55th anniversary in her career, Vera plays Dulce Carmona, a 70-year-old woman who receives the news that her only child, Lauro (Mouhamed Harfouch), is going to marry a woman she does not know, Gardenia (Larissa Maciel). It will not, however, be a peaceful relationship – obsessed with giving her son a future worthy of her “social class”, the aristocratic Dulce goes to war with the bride-to-be to maintain the image of the family, scarred by financial problems.

No spoiler

“Lauro has a suffocating relationship with his mother and, therefore, has a simpler view of the situation he lives, trying not to get involved in the dispute between those two women who, little by little, reveal themselves to be two monsters”, comments Mouhamed. In fact, to avoid spoilers and not give away the surprising end of this acid comedy, it’s only possible to say that mother-in-law and daughter-in-law have no qualms about achieving their goals. “Actually, it is not a clash between these women, as they have a common objective that is not immediately perceived by Lauro”, completes Larissa.

Still not wanting to advance the surprise of the plot, the text uses comedy to address topics considered taboo, such as euthanasia.

“The play puts a magnifying glass on the feelings and sensations of each of the characters, which justifies the exaggeration of thoughts, desires and motivations”, says the author Eduardo Bakr.

Thus, the conduct of the story happens with well-characterized interpretations of each character. Larissa, for example, is a cold, calculating woman with firm goals. “I even kept my hair straight, to reinforce this image”, says the actress. Mouhamed, on the other hand, uses rich body language to demonstrate Lauro’s almost always dumbfounded position. “He is terrified when he is faced with the feminine strength of the mother and the bride”, comments the actor, responsible for much laughter from the audience.

Vera, on the other hand, uses her voice to compose the imposing Dulce Carmona. “For her, her husband was an imbecile and, worse, her son took after his father”, observes the actress, who was born, in fact, to be a diva – she maintains a majestic, elegant bearing, and wavy hair like the great stars of the 1960s cinema. “Deep down, Dulce knows that her son looks a lot like her, and as her once wealthy family becomes decadent, she is obsessed with having her son marry a wealthy woman.”

Perverse

As the plot progresses, the character reveals her profile as an evil, perverse woman. “She takes a terrifying path, which surprises the audience. At this point, I use a firmer voice and, as this is a comedy, I change the tone to lighten up.”

Despite the physical effort (“I get pain in my hip and knee, I need to have a physical therapist always around”), Vera celebrates the moment. “I’m very happy to play an evil woman,” she laughs. “I like to get my devils out.” She also confesses her surprise at the success. “THE disney created Vera Vision, a character to promote the Wanda Vision after I became popular on social media. I didn’t expect this anymore at my age, it would be normal for a girl. I’m in the place I like.”

