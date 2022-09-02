Reynaldo Gianecchini returned to talk about sexuality. In an interview with “Flow Podcast”, last Wednesday, 31, the 49-year-old actor criticized the standards imposed by society, said he was brave to “come out of a drawer” and also said that Brazil is a country of people “repressed”.

“You have to look at your sexuality with a magnifying glass. People treat it as a ‘yay, yay’, jokingly, like ‘Look at Zezé’s hair, is he really?’… And that’s not it. nuances and few people fluid in their sexuality. I think we are a country of repressed people. Who wants to agree with me or not, but in my perception, I think that.

I think it’s a big problem with humanity that you’re repressed. Everything that represses here, the account up front comes, in a distorted way, and not so fluid…”, said the actor.

The podcast host notes that when doing a Google search on the actor, what appears most are questions about the heartthrob’s sexual orientation.

“All that comes out is sexuality…”, interrupted Giane. “I don’t mind talking about sexuality, but, in fact, there’s nothing else to say. I’ve said it a million times… But if I need to say it more often, I hit the same key, which is this: an exercise in everyone look at themselves. Stop looking at others. I don’t really believe in those drawers that were conventional. I believe that everyone has their sexuality, which can be different… Mine, I had to do this exercise. life was taking me, and I think I was brave to come out of a drawer… I find it interesting to break this little castle. Because your being is wanting to express itself outside of what everyone expects of you, outside of these social conventions”, he added .

Giane continued to explain her reasoning and said that she has allowed herself new experiences and discoveries.

“There are people who don’t even know what their real desire is. (…) Sometimes it’s so imposed, you don’t know exactly. When I leave home, in the countryside, I wanted to understand if I really like rice and beans, meat and fries, or if that was presented to me and I bought it like: that’s what we have…. I’m very curious and I think it’s funny who isn’t: I say: Swear you want to go through this life, which is so fast, and don’t you want to test things? Don’t you want to see what’s there? I want to test tastes, live experiences. Test things that have to do with your desire, within your curiosity. I’ve been doing it, but it requires a lot courage,” said Giane.

‘I had a delicious relationship with Marília, including sexually’

The actor also commented on rumors about his sexuality at the time he was married to 74-year-old Marília Gabriela.

“They had already talked about me (about my sexuality), before I did. When I was married to Marília, I had the cutest marriage you can imagine. I was married for almost nine years, in a relationship lived and thought through. two, with great pleasure and delicious, even sexually. And they were already talking about me at that time. Several rumors… “.

Giane and Marília were married for eight years Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Giane and Marília met in 1998, during the World Cup in France, and stayed together until 2006.

“One of the things that made me fall in love with Marília the most… She is very f$#@, but in many ways, she is very f$#@. Of course, I already knew the journalist and intelligent woman and f$#@ she is. But on our first meeting in life… I was living abroad, and suddenly a door opened”, he said, referring to their first meeting in a hotel.

“At the time, I just thought: what a special moment. But I didn’t even think it would be a wedding, I thought I was a child and I thought she would never talk to me. And it turned out that that night, we stayed, already”, completed the heartthrob.

Reynaldo Gianecchini talks about gray hair Photo: Reproduction/Instagram