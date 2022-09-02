Ibovespa closes up 0.81%, highlighting construction company shares; dollar rises 0.71%

The Ibovespa closed with a slight increase of 0.81% this Thursday (1), at 110,405 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange performed better than its American peers, mainly driven by stocks linked to the domestic market. Highlighted on the domestic agenda were GDP data, which exceeded projections by rising 1.2% in the 2nd quarter and led to upward revisions of the economy for this year.

In New York, Dow Jones, S&P 500 rose, respectively, 0.46% and 0.30%. The Nasdaq, however, fell 0.26%, following the bear market established since Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium last Friday.

“The day began, outside, with an aversion to risk. Investors are cautious about the release of Payroll in the United States, which is tomorrow. The market went down well, despite having closed with a slight upward trend,” says Luiz Souza, variable income operator at SVN Investimentos.

You treasuries yields for ten years, with fears, they advanced again, rising 13.1 basis points, to 3.263%. Those for two years were 3.512%, up 6.2 basis points.

“An important data released today was the number of initial applications for unemployment insurance in the US, which came below expectations, showing that the job market is strong, that it is a risk for inflation and that reinforces the fear about the magnitude of the next interest rate hike”, adds Leandro Petrokas, research director at Quantzed.

In the week ending Aug. 27, the number of new claims for unemployment benefits in the US stood at 232,000, down from 248,000 by consensus. The data helped to reinforce caution regarding the publication of the Payroll, with experts projecting, on average, the creation of 300,000 jobs in August.

The climate of risk aversion, with the fear of a stronger rise in interest rates in the US and also in Europe, made the dollar strengthen against other world currencies. The DXY, an index that measures the strength of the US currency against pairs of developed countries, hit its maximum in 20 years, at 109.73 points. Against the real, the appreciation was 0.71%, trading at R$ 5.237 in the purchase and at R$ 5.238 in the sale.

In addition to pressure from the United States, fears of lower global growth were reinforced by news involving China, the world’s second largest economy. The Asian giant has imposed a new lockdown in the city of Chengdu, which has more than 21 million inhabitants.

“It is also necessary to highlight the shares of Vale (VALE3), which fell by 4% during the day, because concerns about China continue to grow”, explains Petrokas. “Brazil feels the drop in commodities. The metallic ones are doing well, as are the energy and agricultural ones”.

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Stock Exchange fell 1.17% to US$ 97.99, as the Asian country is the biggest consumer of the commodity. Oil also closed with a considerable drop, with Brent at US$ 91.94, down 3.87%. Vale’s common shares dropped 0.95% and those of CSN (CSNA3), 1.55%. Petrobras’ common and preferred shares (PETR3;PETR4), however, advanced 1.83% and 1.87%.

If the fall in commodities weighed on some stocks, it, in part, helped to take even more pressure off the Brazilian yield curve, which has been closing for some time. The DIs for 2023 saw their rates drop two basis points to 13.72% and those for 2025, 21 points, to 11.79%. The DIs for 2027 lost 23 points, at 11.58%, and those for 2029, 20 points, at 11.76%. The DI for 2031, finally, had its yield retreating 18 points, to 11.89%.

Nicolas Merola, an analyst at Inv, highlights that the decline in interest rates made the interest rate small caps perform better than the rest of the Brazilian Stock Exchange.

The civil construction sector was also highlighted for the same reason – among the highest increases, MRV’s common shares (MRVE3) gained 7.59%, Cyrela’s (CYRE3), 6.92% and JHSF (JHSF3), 5 .16%.

In addition to the closing of DIs, companies linked to the Brazilian scenario stood out after the second quarter’s gross domestic product (GDP) advanced 1.2%, surprising positively.

