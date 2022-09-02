Ibovespa Futuro turns up after US employment data; dollar deepens fall and is down 1%

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

The commercial dollar deepened the losses, with a drop of 1.02%, quoted at R$ 5.184 in the purchase and R$ 5.185 in the sale, breaking a sequence of three highs. The dollar futures for October was down 1.27%, at R$5.213.

Most futures are slightly lower: DIF23 (January to 2023), -0.01 pp, at 13.71%; DIF25, -0.02 pp to 11.71%; DIF27, -0.03 pp, at 11.50%; and DIF29, +0.02 pp, at 11.70%.

In domestic indicators, industrial production rose 0.6% in July, below Refinitiv’s expectation of a 0.7% increase on a monthly basis.

On Wall Street, US index futures gained strength, with Dow Jones futures up 0.51%, S&P futures up 0.54% and Nasdaq up 0.55%.

European markets continued to rise, erasing the losses from the previous session, with gains of more than 1%.

Investors in the region face additional downward pressure from the growing prospect of recessions in the eurozone and the UK, with energy shortages stemming from the Ukrainian war fueling cost-of-living crises and rising inflation.

The European bloc’s producer price index rose 4% in June compared to June, above the Refinitiv consensus of 3%. Thus, the index accumulates a high of 37.9% in 12 months.

Asia

Most Asian markets closed lower on Friday, ahead of the release of the payroll.

On the economic front, South Korea’s consumer price index rose less than expected. 5.7% in August from the same period a year ago, down from the 6.1% forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

