“If you take the G7 and China, Brazil is growing more than them”, says Guedes

× Photo: Adriano Machado/Crusoé

Paulo Guedes (photo) said this Thursday (1st) that the Brazilian economy should be the one that will grow the most in 2022, compared to members of the G7 and China. The speech took place after the release of the GDP resultwhich rose 1.2% in the second quarter, above expectations.

At an event in Rio de Janeiro, the Minister of Economy said that Brazil’s growth forecasts would be revised upwards and inflation forecasts downwards.

“If you take the G7 and take China, Brazil is growing faster than all of them. The United States and Europe, including, going into recession and China with the possibility of recession. And all of them with inflation rising and ours falling. Brazilian inflation should be lower than US and Europe. It’s already nine straight months of downward revision. Meanwhile, in the US, they are already revising inflation upwards”said Guedes.

The minister attributed the result to the vaccination against covid and the resumption of trade.

“A good reason for this surprise that is happening is the back of the strength of commerce. The country vaccinated the population more than most countries in the world. The Brazilian population is safe, it is firm, it has gone through the biggest crisis in history”said.