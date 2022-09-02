Igor Gomes is sent off, Jandrei fails, São Paulo loses to Atlético-GO and gets complicated in the South American semifinal

Rogério Ceni’s team suffered a hard defeat away from home and will need a good result at Morumbi to reach the final

O Atlético-GO came out ahead in the semifinals of Copa Sudamericana against Sao Paulo. This Thursday, at Serra Dourada, Dragão won by 3 to 1 with goals from Jorginho, Shaylon and Léo Pereira. Luciano scored the goal for the visitors, who still had Igor Gomes sent off in the first half.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The Dragon took the lead in the 11th minute of the game. Jorginho opened the scoring after a beautiful exchange of passes.

The reaction of São Paulo came in the 23rd minute with Luciano, with a header, after a well-aimed cross by Rodrigo Nestor.

Just at the moment when São Paulo was growing in the match, Igor Gomes made a hard foul, took the second yellow card and was sent off, leaving the team with 10 on the field.

In the 11th minute of the second half, Atlético-GO asserted the numerical advantage on the field and Shaylon put the team back in front of the marker after a failure by Jandrei, who passed in the void when trying to cut a low cross.

The tricolor drama got worse at 33 of the second half. Léo Pereira left Diego Costa behind and put the ball in the back of Jandrei’s nets to score the third for the Dragon.

Championship status

With this result, São Paulo will need to win at Morumbi, next Thursday, by two goals difference to take the dispute to penalties.

Atlético-GO, on the other hand, can even lose by a goal difference to Morumbi, which still advances to the final of the competition.

next games

São Paulo will play again on Sunday, at 7 pm (Brasilia), for the Brazilian Championship, against Cuiabá at Arena Pantanal.

Atlético-GO also plays on Sunday at 6 pm, at home, against Atlético-MG.

DATASHEET

ATLÉTICO-GO 3 X 1 SÃO PAULO

goals: Jorginho at 10 of the 1st quarter, Shaylon, at 11 of the 2nd quarter, Léo Pereira, at 32 of the 2nd quarter (Atlético-GO); Luciano, at 23 of the 1st quarter (São Paulo)

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Nahuel Ferraresi (Patrick) and Léo; Igor Vinícius, Pablo Maia (Gabriel Neves), Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor (Alisson) and Reinaldo (Welington); Luciano (Marcos Guilherme) and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

ATHLETIC-GO: Renan; Dudu (Hayner), Wanderson, Klaus and Jefferson (Arthur); Marlon Freitas, Baralhas (Shaylon), Jorginho and Edson Fernando; Wellington Rato (Léo Pereira) and Churin. Technician: Eduardo Baptista