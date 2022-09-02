in addition to PLR, bank employees will receive PCR

Itaú bank employees, in addition to receiving the PLR ​​from the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CCT) of the banking category, will also receive the Complementary Remuneration Program (PCR) 2022. The last amount paid, of R$ 3,075.95, will be corrected by the index of the salary campaign (8%). Therefore, they will receive R$ 3,361.62, added to the PLR.

“It is important to note that the value of the PCR is not offset in the PLR ​​of the CCT. This was another achievement of the Unions during the negotiation with Fenaban for the renewal of the CCT – within the scope of the National Campaign for Bank Employees 2022 –, which was also maintained at Itaú. An advance that deserves to be celebrated”, says Jair Alvez, coordinator of Itaú’s Employee Organization Committee (COE).

The global proposal for the category that the national command of bank employees achieved at the negotiating table with Fenaban consists of a two-year agreement, with a 10% increase in food vouchers (VA) and meal vouchers (VR), a real gain of more than 1 %; another 14th food basket of R$ 1 thousand paid only this year (until October); readjustment of 13% for the additional portion of Profit Sharing (PLR), real gain of 3.83%; and readjustment in salaries and in all other funds, such as daycare/nanny allowance, for example, of 8% in 2022.

Understand Fenaban’s proposal and see why vote YES

For 2023, the proposal provides for a real increase of 0.5% (INPC + 0.5%) for salaries, PLR, VA/VR and other economic clauses.