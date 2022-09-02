increase in billing limit is approved by CCJ

This Wednesday (31), the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies approved a project that increases the income limit of Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI), thus allowing more entrepreneurs to qualify.

Today, the revenue limit allowed for the MEI is R$ 81 thousand. The approved proposal increases this amount to R$ 144 thousand.

Now, the text goes on to be analyzed and voted on in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies.

The project that increases the MEI’s revenue has already been approved, in August of last year, in the Senate. In the original text, by Senator Jayme Campos (DEM-MT), the limit would be increased to R$ 130 thousand.

As the CCJ of the Chamber changed the text, if the plenary confirms the amount of R$ 144 thousand, the text must return to the Senate.

However, the text of the Chamber maintains the increase in the limit of hired employees to two, as long as they each receive at least one minimum wage or the minimum wage for the professional category.

According to the text of the deputies, with the final approval of the Chamber and the Senate, and the eventual sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the new ceiling will take effect from the beginning of 2023.

MEI

The MEI is a formalization created to encompass small businesses and self-employed workers and, thus, guarantee benefits for these entrepreneurs.

When formalizing as MEI, the micro-entrepreneur pays a reduced tax burden and has a simplified collection, through Simples Nacional.

The law that created the MEI limits the entrepreneur in this category to hire only one employee.