Indian earns absurd amount and becomes the third richest man in the world

Considered the third richest person in the world, the Indian dropped out of college at 18 and two years later had become a millionaire.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranking, Indian Gautam Adani became the third richest person in the world. The executive’s net worth is $137 billion, which has led him to be second only to two individuals: Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos of Tesla and Amazon, respectively.

Adani’s heritage has been built in the industry sector, where he runs one of India’s biggest groups. Among the main investments are power plants, ports, coal mines and airports.

Third richest person in the world: Adani’s wealth grew during the pandemic

Known as the “King of Infrastructure”, all the investments of the third richest person in the world are part of the Adani Group’s portfolio. By advertising various applications, the billionaire can see his fortune grow exponentially.

Investing $70 billion in renewable energy-related projects by 2030 was one of Adani’s key plans. This proposal goes hand in hand with what is envisioned by India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

From January to May of this year, with the appreciation of shares on the Indian stock exchange, the fortune of the king of infrastructure grew by US$ 43.4 billion. Adani is currently the only billionaire in the Industry sector to occupy the top positions in the ranking.

Brief history of the Indian who became the third richest person in the world

After dropping out of college at age 18, Adani left his hometown of Ahmedabad for Mumbai. There, he opened a company focused on identifying real diamonds, but the venture did not stop there and evolved into the purchase and sale of precious stones.

At the age of 20, the Indian became a millionaire and became part of the foreign trade of a plastic factory located in Ahmedabad, where he was responsible for the purchase and sale of raw materials.

Subsequently, the business migrated to coal mining, privatizing the Port of Mundra, considered the largest commercial port in the country and also the most important point for importing coal.

Currently, Adani manages 7 airports and seeks to expand its operations in neighboring countries. In addition, the billionaire is investing in data centers, which are physical facilities that companies use to host critical applications and data.

Find out who are the 10 richest people in the world

Elon Musk: $251 billion; Jeff Bezos: $153 billion; Gautam Adani: $137 billion; Bernard Arnault: $136 billion; Bill Gates: $117 billion; Warren Buffett: $100 billion; Larry Page: $100 billion; Sergey Brin: $95.8 billion; Steve Ballmer: $93.7 billion; Larry Ellison: $93.3 billion;

Image: Amit Dave / Reuters