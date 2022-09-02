Instead of apologizing, Ciro blames Lula for prejudiced speech about favela

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

The presidential candidate again attacked the PT governments, claiming that they had “corruption and thievery” and that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is doing “exactly the same thing”




