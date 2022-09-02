Instead of apologizing, Ciro blames Lula for prejudiced speech about favela

The presidential candidate again attacked the PT governments, claiming that they had “corruption and thievery” and that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is doing “exactly the same thing”

247 – During a political meeting in São Paulo this Thursday (1), the presidential candidate for the PDT, Ciro Gomes, once again tried to justify himself by a prejudiced speech in relation to Brazilian favelas and, instead of apologizing, he decided to blame former President Lula (PT) for the negative repercussion of the declaration. The information is from the newspaper. The globe .

Ciro had stated this Wednesday (31), in a meeting with businessmen at the Federation of Industries of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan) in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, that the event was a “rally for prepared people”. On the topic discussed, the former governor of Ceará joked: “Imagine explaining this in the favela.”

Trying to justify himself, Ciro declared today, in São Paulo: “When you talk about the effect of the exchange rate in the dismantling of the national industry, when you talk about monetary policy as a deformation of the country’s exchange rate, you are speaking a certain language that only people who have had the opportunity to get started on that subject understand.”

So he blamed Lula for the negative reaction of the people on social networks to his speech : “I’m trying to get a lot of people doing what I’m doing. Going up the hill, where I was the day before yesterday, explaining pedagogically and humbly to people what it’s all about. But I can’t do it alone. I said. The rest? The most shallow and pure hypocrisy, especially motivated by a candidate who is corrupt and who advocates ignorance as a tool for his eternity in power, which is Lula.”

The presidential candidate continued to attack the former president, saying that PT governments had “corruption and thievery” and that, currently, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is doing “exactly the same thing”.

