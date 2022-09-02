iPhone 6 and iPhone 5S Receive Rare Security Fix | Cell

Old iPhone users were surprised by a security update released by Apple this Wednesday (31). The novelty directly impacts the iPhone 5S and iPhone 6/iPhone 6 Plus, devices that hit the market in 2013 and 2014, respectively. They no longer receive new generations of the iOS system, but they were awarded with the update that aims to correct flaws in browsers that allowed the insertion of malicious code.

In addition to smartphones, the package also applies to other devices considered “obsolete” by Apple, such as the sixth generation iPod Touch, the first iPad Air, the iPad Mini 2 and the iPad Mini 3. The company recommends that users download and install the fix.

This new protection should close the loophole that allowed Safari and other browsers to open malicious code without the user’s knowledge.

On Apple’s official support page, in English, a text indicates that the company does not discuss details about the security flaws until “an investigation has taken place and patches are available”. The update is recommended and should be done as soon as possible.

As it is an older system, with years of lag, the manufacturer does not usually send new updates often. The specialized website The Verge note that the flaw seems to be serious, despite Apple’s atypical movement, it is worth remembering that cell phones will continue on iOS 12.5.6. Newer generations run iOS 16. Owners of these models must also install patches.

How to install the fix on iPhone

Users can download the update by tapping the “Settings” icon, then “General” and finally choosing the “Software Update” option. Just follow the instructions that appear on the screen. To perform the process, the iPhone needs to have a full battery or connected to the charger. The ideal is to perform the update via Wi-Fi to save the mobile internet allowance.

The next generation of the iPhone will be known next week. Apple marked a special event at which the iPhone 14 will be announced. Four new models are expected to hit the market, including a Pro with a camera that can “see” better in the dark. O TechTudo will cover live, directly from the company’s headquarters in the United States.

