IRB (IRBR3) drops 14%; see the biggest drops in Ibovespa shares in August

Oil and gas: is it worth investing?

The Ibovespa, the main index of actions Brazilian stock exchanges, ended August with a monthly high of 6.16%, at 109,523 points. The maximum monthly score was 114,375 points, while the minimum was 101,694 points.

This was the best monthly performance of the Ibovespa since January 2022, when the index rose 6.98%. Thus, the stock market continues to recover, after the strong lows of the months of April and June, of 10.10% and 11.50%, respectively.

Some companies that are part of the Bovespa Index shone in August, especially the “growth stocks”, positively influenced by the signs of lower basic interest rates in Brazil.

When considering the core inflation in Brazil, it is observed that it remains resilient, however, the thesis that the end of the Brazilian interest rate hike cycle is approaching gained strength in the market in August.

This signal generated a more optimistic scenario in the markets, but concerns about inflation indices remain on the radar, especially abroad. This external scenario brought down the Ibovespa at the end of the month.

The index advance until the 18th of the last month was more than 10%. It then dropped between the 19th and 22nd, later recovering until the 25th. Since then, the main index of Brazilian stocks continued to decline until the end of the month.

Even with few stocks having sharp declines in the period, some shares of commodity companies ended lower.

This came amid a monthly decline in the price of oil by more than 8%, while iron ore had a negative performance of 11.5%, bringing a worse performance to the shares of companies related to commodities.

Ibovespa shares that fell the most in August

at 5 Ibovespa shares with the worst performances in August, they had drops as low as 7%. In this case, the main highlight was the Braskem (BRKM5), with a devaluation of 17.01%, leading the monthly losses. It is worth noting that in the previous month the company already had a negative variation of 1.48%.

O IRB Brazil (IRBR3) was also among the main bearish highlights in August, with a 14.14% devaluation, continuing the 5.91% drop in July.

Furthermore, the actions of Suzano (SUZB3) retreated 8.35%, and the shares of Telephone (VIVT3) fell 7.76%, depreciating for the second consecutive month, since in the previous month they changed 4.73%. THE Natura (NTCO3) had a fall of 7.75%, after rising 16.10% in July.

In summary, actions with biggest drops in the Ibovespa in August were:

Braskem (BRKM5): -17.01%

IRB Brazil (IRBR3): -14.14%

Suzano (SUZB3): -8.35%

Telephone (VIVT3): -7.76%

Natura (NTCO3): -7.45%

What drove the rise in IRB Brasil, Natura and Suzano?

In the case of Braskem, the drop in its shares came amid lower commodity prices, as well as the repercussions surrounding rumors of the sale of Petrobras (PETR4) stake in the company.

Another factor that impacted the variation of Braskem shares was the reduction of the Import Tax on five industrial inputs. In this case, three company products were influenced.

The company also released its 2Q22 results, recording a loss of R$1.4 billion in this period.

The negative performance of IRB shares happened amid rumors of a capital increase for regulatory framework, which was confirmed by the company after carrying out the operation.

In addition, the company presented a primary offering of 597 million shares, which could generate a capitalization of R$ 1.2 billion, with the chance of this amount being increased by up to 200%, almost 1.2 billion shares, the that would allow a relevant discount on the assets.

In its quarterly balance sheet, the IRB showed insufficiency in its adjusted shareholders’ equity in relation to the minimum required capital of R$ 614 million. The company also did not qualify for the coverage of technical provisions and regulatory liquidity in the amount of R$ 730 million.

Already the actions Suzano’s were affected by analysts’ prospects for the drop in pulp and paper prices, amid slowing European economic activity and a slowdown in China’s consumption growth of these products.

In addition, there is an expectation of an increase in the supply of pulp for the coming months.

The results of Natura and Telefônica represented one of the factors that most impacted the price of their actionssince the numbers shown ended up not being so expressive.