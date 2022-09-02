IRB (IRBR3) prices share at BRL 1 in capitalization of BRL 1.2 billion for regulatory restructuring

The IRB (IRBR3) priced the long-awaited offering of shares with restricted efforts to raise BRL 1.2 billion on Thursday (1), revealing the numbers late last night.

Each new IRB share came out at R$1, a value 50.25% lower compared to the closing of the trading session prior to the announcement (R$2.01) and 28.6% lower compared to the closing of the previous day (only on Thursday, shares were down 14.63%.

With the increase in the capital stock in the amount of R$ 1.2 billion with the issuance of R$ 1.2 billion of shares, the capital of the company will be of R$ 5.453 billion, divided into approximately 2.468 billion shares and a special class preferred share held by the Union (golden share).

It should be noted that, in order to raise the volume of R$ 1.2 billion, the IRB had been willing to increase the number of shares issued by up to 200%, which would lead to the sale of its shares for R$ 0.67. In the statement, it was informed that the offer was equivalent to 597,014,925 shares of the main lot and 602,985,075 of the extra lots, an increase of 101%.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offer primarily to regularize the regulatory indicators established by Susep. In June, the IRB needed R$729 million to cover the sector’s regulatory requirements.

The new shares will be traded on B3 SA – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3) as of September 5, 2022.

The deadline for the regularization of capital ends on October 31 and, if the regularization does not take place, the IRB can be submitted to a special regime of fiscal direction by Susep, which would appoint a fiscal director to supervise it.

“After said regularization, if there are surplus funds, the company intends to allocate them for general corporate purposes,

notably, the company’s organic growth in the face of existing business opportunities and for the payment of contingent liabilities, including those that may arise in accordance with US authorities,” the company said in a statement to the market.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. watch here.

related