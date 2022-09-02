IRB sells shares at R$1 to get out of the struggle

The IRB raised BRL 1.2 billion in a follow-on selling its shares at R$1 – demand was ‘slightly higher’ than supply.

The paper came out with a discount of 28.5% in relation to today’s closing (R$ 1.40). When the offer was announced a week ago, the share was at R$2.01.

The priority offer amounted to R$460 million and includes the participation of key shareholders Bradesco and Itaú, who accompanied the operation so as not to be diluted.

The IRB needed the capital increase because it was ‘noncompliant’ with the requirements of SUSEP, the agency that regulates the sector.

At the end of the second quarter, the reinsurer reported a shortfall of R$613.8 million in adjusted shareholders’ equity in relation to the minimum required capital, and a shortfall of R$730 million in the framework of the coverage of technical provisions and regulatory liquidity.

The company still suffers from the effects of fraud practiced by remote management in 2020, and in recent quarters it had losses with two consecutive crop failures.

The question in the market today is whether the capital increase will be enough to balance the company’s situation.

According to a manager, the visibility of the reinsurer’s results is still low, and the expectation is that the third quarter will still be affected by agribusiness losses.

This week, the IRB raised BRL 85 million from the sale of its headquarters in Rio, and closed an agreement to receive another BRL 100 million and end a legal dispute with the owners of CasaShopping, also in Rio.

Another market concern is the risk of the company having its rating demoted. The IRB is rated “brAAA” by Standard & Poor’s.

The offer coordinators were Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA and Santander.

Ana Paula Ragazzi