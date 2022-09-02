Iron Maiden does soundcheck at Rock in Rio; watch and check out photos! | Rock in Rio

Iron Maiden is getting ready to kick off Rock in Rio! The band plays this Friday, 9/2, at the festival and took the opportunity to test the stage and do the soundcheck the day before. Lucky people who were in Cidade do Rock this Thursday, 9/1, could check it out closely while the band scratched some chords.

For the first day of Rock in Rio, Iron Maiden joins Sepultura, Dream Theater and Gojira. Check out the festival’s full line-up!

Iron Maiden does soundcheck at Rock in Rio — Photo: Danilo Sanches/gshow

Check out the line-up for Friday, 9/2:

Rock in Rio attractions on September 2

