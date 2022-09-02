Iron Maiden guitarist becomes Vasco’s partner before Rock in Rio

The big day has arrived: tonight (2) at Rock in Rio, the Iron Maiden will perform the long-awaited main show that celebrates the return of live music to one of the biggest stages in Brazil and the world.

However, the band has been in the country for a few days and, in addition to playing shows in Curitiba and Ribeirão Preto, they managed to take some time to walk around Rio de Janeiro. and the guitarist Janick Gersas we speak here, decided to enjoy Rio de Janeiro football and watched a game by Vasco da Gama.

In case you don’t remember, the band has been associated with the club cruzmaltino for decades because of the mascot Eddie, which represents the British group and was “adopted” by Força Jovem do Vasco since 1987.

Janick Gers, Iron Maiden guitarist, becomes Vasco’s partner

It turns out that, in addition to being lucky and witnessing a victory that helped the cariocas in the 2022 Series B, Janick also took advantage of his passage through São Januário – or rather, São JanuIron – to become a member of the club.

The profile of Sócio Gigante, Vasco’s associates program, celebrated this moment with a photo of Gers with the team’s material:

And Gigante has another illustrious partner: Janick Gers, guitarist for Iron Maiden, from Vasco. On tour in Brazil, the hot foot Janick made a point of going to São JanuIron to follow another victory for Vascão.

