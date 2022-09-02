Is there a discount there? IRB (IRBR3) launches shares at R$1.00 to get out of the bottom – and it could have been worse; papers collapse on B3

Since the IRB (IRBR3) announced last week that it would make a primary stock offering, the market is in an uproar. Even though it is an operation with restricted efforts – that is, limited to professional investors -, the possibility of a generous discount has affected the price of shares in recent days.

And the size of the discount that moved the market was finally revealed late on Thursday night (1), with the definition of the price per paper of the offer. Each new IRBR3 stock went out by BRL 1.00, a 50.25% discount compared to the closing of the session prior to the announcement (R$ 2.01). In comparison with yesterday’s price, the discount was 28.6%.

IRB shares (IRBR3) reacted to the outcome of the offer right at the opening of this Friday’s trading on B3. At around 10:30 am, the shares collapsed 21%, quoted at R$ 1.10. Also read our full market coverage.

How was the IRB offer

The value per share of the IRB in the offering was pressured by the design of the operation: to raise the desired volume of R$ 1.2 billion, the IRB was willing to increase the number of shares issued by up to 200%. That is, at the limit, the company was willing to sell its shares for R$ 0.67, a discount of 70% in relation to the stock exchange quotations at the time of the announcement of the operation.

In the end, the IRB issued 1.2 billion shares in the offering closed on Thursday, the equivalent of the main lot of 597,014,925 shares of the main lot and another 602,985,075 of the extra lots. An increase of 101%.

With the new money from the stock offering, the IRB intends to gain momentum for a few months. A succession of losses triggered by the fraud scandal in its balance sheets meant that the reinsurer was below the qualifying limit for the coverage of technical provisions and regulatory liquidity to operate.

The intention of the IRB is to use the funds raised with the offer to adapt the regulatory indicators to the rules of the Superintendence of Private Insurance (Susep).

Once the reclassification is completed, if there is any money left, the reinsurer intends to use surplus funds from the operation in the “organic growth of the company in the face of existing business opportunities”. Another possible destination is the settlement of liabilities.

It is worth remembering that in recent days the IRB literally passed the hat. In addition to offering shares at a very discounted price, the company sold its own headquarters – a listed building in the center of Rio de Janeiro.

The agreement that ended 20 years of legal disputes with the controlling companies of the Casashopping venture also drew attention.

It is worth remembering that IRB Brasil faces a roller coaster in its results throughout this year: it was a profit in January, a loss in February, a profit in March and then a loss for the entire second quarter.

Between April and June, the IRB recorded a net loss of BRL 373.3 million, which represents an increase of 80.4% in relation to losses of BRL 206.9 million in the same period of the previous year.

In the first six months of 2022, the net loss totaled BRL 292.9 million compared to a loss of BRL 156.1 million in the first six months of 2021.

Looking at these numbers, it is easier to understand the reasons that led the company to make a subsequent offering of shares.

IRBR3 has been experiencing serious difficulties since February 2020. At the time, the manager Squadra denounced accounting inconsistencies in the reinsurance company’s balance sheets, which was forced to change the entire upper echelon when its financial health was exposed.

In the same year, the IRB — which was one of the darling companies of the Brazilian stock exchange — was forced to make a capital increase of R$ 2.3 billion to comply with Susep’s rules.