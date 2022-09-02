Isa Scherer shows off her twins and reveals complications after childbirth

MasterChef winner Isa Scherer opens up about complications after giving birth to twins

the champion of MasterChef Brazil 2021, Isa Scherer, made an outburst to his followers. She told of a complication that passed after childbirth. The cook gave birth to a beautiful pair of twins. Little Mel and Bento came into the world on August 29, in a maternity hospital in São Paulo. Babies are also children of the model Rodrigo Calazanswith whom the cook is dating.

On social media, first-time dads are sharing the good times with their heirs. Miss Mel is the oldest of the siblings and was born with 2,200 kilos. The youngest is larger than the eldest. Benedict came into the world weighing 3,100 kilos. The twins who are five days old are doing well.

Mom, however, had some complications after the babies were born. In her profile, she explained what happened. “I went back! The kids are great. I was a little bad. I will give a summary. We scheduled the cesarean section for Monday, because in the early hours of Sunday to Monday I had a lot of discomfort, I started to vomit and feel sick”, she said. Isa Scherer.

She continued telling what the diagnosis was that caused the delivery to be performed that same day. “I felt weird. I came to the maternity hospital and I had high blood pressure. We repeated the tests we did on Friday and they had all gone well. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia. So we scheduled the cesarean for the same day,” she added. chef.

Even after delivery, the blood pressure Isabella Scherer remained high. “The delivery was wonderful, super smooth and perfect. But in the post, my blood pressure went up a lot, I had high blood pressure for a while. It took me a long time to recover and make it to the room. I still had pressure spikes in the room, which gave me anxiety attacks and then I had to take medicine to calm myself down,” she said.

Isa Scherer also said that she is also anemic and feeling a little weak. So the doctors administered two iron bags. Mom celebrated that today (02) was the first day she managed to stay awake longer. Even so, she has been helping with the care of the twins and is breastfeeding the babies.

Tell us what you think!